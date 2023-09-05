Grand Canyon National Park implemented mandatory water conservation measures for the South Rim of the park Tuesday.

Park officials said the measures come due to diminished water supplies.

Crews continue to investigate challenges with water treatment and cannot pump water from Roaring Springs to the South Rim to replenish water stores. They are working to reestablish water treatment and ensure drinking water is safe for the public.

Water conservation measures require all park residents and visitors to conserve and reduce water usage wherever possible in homes, hotel rooms and campgrounds.

Conservation measures require that all concessions operations switch to disposable dishes and utensils; alter menus to use less water for food preparation and dish washing; adopt low-water use for hotel room cleaning; and serve drinking water at restaurants by request only.

Hikers in the backcountry should plan to carry all their water or methods to treat water. For the most up-to-date information on water availability in the inner canyon, please visit the park's Critical Backcountry Updates webpage.