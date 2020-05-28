Grand Canyon National Park implements fire restrictions

Part staff released the information Wednesday afternoon and restricts all wood and charcoal fires including campfires, warming fires, and charcoal barbecues on the South Rim in campgrounds and residential areas, according to a press release. The restrictions will be set until further notice. Pressurized liquid or gas stoves, lanterns and heaters are allowed.

Meanwhile, the park remains closed to visitors until further notice to reduce the potential exposure of COVID-19 to the approximate 2,500 residents in the park. The park is currently working on a phased reopening, and has allowed visitors into the park during two weekends in May. It is not clear at this time if the park will open again in the near future or for upcoming holidays.