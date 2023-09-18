Grand Canyon National Park dropped mandatory water restrictions Monday.

On September 5, park managers implemented mandatory water restrictions for the South Rim when water levels fell below an acceptable level due to a failure in the system.

Water utilities crews immediately began working to address the problem, and were able to get the water flowing again within a few days, park officials said. However, until water storage levels were adequate, park managers did not feel comfortable lifting restrictions.

As of September 18, officials say the holding tanks are above the level necessary to end restrictions.

Water for the South Rim comes from Roaring Springs and is treated before being pumped up to the rim. If there is not enough volume or pressure in the system to ensure adequate supplies of safe drinking water, restrictions are put in place in the interest of public safety.

Although restrictions have been lifted, Grand Canyon National Park staff reminded residents and visitors that water is precious in the desert, and they should always be conscientious of how much water is used and for what.

Hikers should also plan to carry their own water in the event water is not available in the inner canyon. You can find the most up-to-date information on where water is available on the park’s Critical Backcountry Updates Page.