Grand Canyon National Park closes in response to the coronavirus

After multiple calls from local, county, tribal and federal officials, the Grand Canyon National Park was closed on Wednesday until further notice.

Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt and the National Park Service were pushed to close the park in response to fears about the spreading coronavirus. A letter from Coconino County health authorities was received on Wednesday, which officials said immediately pushed Bernhardt and NPS authorities to close the park.

“The Department of the Interior and the National Park Service will continue to follow the guidance of state and local health officials in making determinations about our operations,” Bernhardt said in a press release. “As soon as we received the letter from the Health and Human Services Director and Chief Health Officer for Coconino County recommending the closure of the Grand Canyon National Park, we closed the park.”

The decision comes after a hospitality worker employed by a park concessionaire was found to have contracted COVID-19 on Tuesday. Coconino County officials reported 82 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the county on Tuesday night, with four deaths.