Grand Canyon National Park begins temporary weekend reopening

The Grand Canyon National Park is letting people access certain parts of the South Rim viewpoints this weekend.
The limited and temporary reopening will include picnic areas, restroom facilities, and some viewpoints and will only allow people into the park from 6 to 10 a.m. Friday through Monday, May 18. Once inside the park, visitors can stay throughout the day, but park staff will encourage people to leave after sunset. People will not be allowed to camp at closed campgrounds or in their cars at parking lots.
Commercial services within the park will remain closed. Park staff recommends arriving no later than 9-9:30 a.m. in case of traffic backups entering the park. Additionally, staff recommend people come early, bring enough food and water for their trip, and bring hand sanitizer.
While these areas are accessible for visitors, park staff said a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. The park plans to allow additional access over Memorial Day weekend, including extending entrance station hours and access to more roads, hiking trails, and view points.
"We're going to see how this weekend goes," Daniels said. "We anticipate having increased access for Memorial Day weekend, and we're only looking at the Friday to Monday schedule. But as we keep evaluating and looking at all operations the park will potentially have greater access for the public."
The park has been closed since April 1, citing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic spreading through northern Arizona by tourists visiting the park.
"The initial reopening phase will increase access to our public lands in a responsible way by offering the main feature of the park for the public, the view of the canyon, while reducing the potential exposure of COVID-19 to our nearly 2,5000 residents," said Ed Keable, the superintendent of Grand Canyon National Park.
Visitors driving on U.S. Route 89 between Flagstaff or northern Arizona and Cameron will be traveling through the Navajo Nation, which requires face masks to be worn at public facilities and businesses to slow the spread of COVID-19. Also, the neighboring Havasupai reservation remains closed for tourism, and details for operational updates can be found on their website.
The park continues to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and work spaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.
