Grand Canyon National Park begins temporary weekend reopening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Grand Canyon National Park is letting people access certain parts of the South Rim viewpoints this weekend.

The limited and temporary reopening will include picnic areas, restroom facilities, and some viewpoints and will only allow people into the park from 6 to 10 a.m. Friday through Monday, May 18. Once inside the park, visitors can stay throughout the day, but park staff will encourage people to leave after sunset. People will not be allowed to camp at closed campgrounds or in their cars at parking lots.

Commercial services within the park will remain closed. Park staff recommends arriving no later than 9-9:30 a.m. in case of traffic backups entering the park. Additionally, staff recommend people come early, bring enough food and water for their trip, and bring hand sanitizer.

While these areas are accessible for visitors, park staff said a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. The park plans to allow additional access over Memorial Day weekend, including extending entrance station hours and access to more roads, hiking trails, and view points.