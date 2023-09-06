A boil water advisory issued by Grand Canyon National Park at Phantom Ranch on Aug. 25, 2023, has ended.

Testing has confirmed that water is safe to consume, cook with and meets all Safe Drinking Water Act regulations, park officials said in a media release.

The advisory had been issued as a precautionary measure after a loss of water pressure was detected on Aug. 25 in the transcanyon waterline distribution system, park officials said.

The pipeline break had led officials to find E. coli bacteria in water supplies in the immediate area of Phantom Ranch.

As a result, a boil water advisory was put into effect for Phantom Ranch and water was shut off at Manzanita Rest Area and Cottonwood Campground.

Despite the contamination, no one had been reported sick throughout the period water was impacted.