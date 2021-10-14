 Skip to main content
Grand Canyon Food Pantry awarded VISTA opening for 2022
Grand Canyon Food Pantry awarded VISTA opening for 2022

The Grand Canyon Food Pantry (GCFP) has been awarded one of 13 AmeriCorps VISTA member positions in Arizona. It has opened a position for a sustainability coordinator in the summer of 2022.

GCFP has supplied groceries for residents of Grand Canyon National Park (GCNP) since early 2019. Its goal is to “reduce food insecurity for residents and workers in the park.”

According to the listing, 12% of Grand Canyon residents are at the poverty level and 21% are food insecure. Around half of students at the K-12 school in the park are eligible for free or reduced price meals. The nearest store accepting EBT cards (food stamps) is 70 miles away.

GCNP's new VISTA position will perform a number of tasks, including creating an operations and policy manual, developing funding models and creating short cooking videos. 

More information about the position can be found on the AmeriCorps website. Applications are open through December 3. 

