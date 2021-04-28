Grand Canyon calls on 'skilled volunteers' for North Rim bison hunt

The National Park Service is calling on hunters to volunteer in order to reduce the number of bison living on the Grand Canyon’s North Rim.

The herd of bison has been living on the North Rim since the 1990s and has long been a source of frustration for park managers, scientists and conservationists.

Descendants of bison that were brought to northern Arizona in 1906, park officials estimate the herd could be as large as 800 animals. And park officials worry about the herd’s growing impact on water, vegetation, soils and archaeological sites.

Reducing the number of bison, which are considered non-native to the area, will protect the park’s ecosystem, resources and values, according to the national park.

Still, local environmental and conservation groups have long called for nonlethal methods of removing the bison.

The park captured and relocated 57 bison to Native American tribal nations in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota just last year. At that time, 11 bison were also equipped with tracking collars. Since the park began managing the herd in 2019, a total of 88 animals have been relocated.