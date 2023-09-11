A 55-year-old Virginia man died hiking in the Grand Canyon this weekend.

Park spokesperson Joelle Baird told the Arizona Daily Sun that Ranjith Varma of Manassas, Virginia had been hiking with a group of about six others on September 9 when the incident occurred.

The group had been attempting to hike from the South Rim of the canyon to the canyon’s North Rim in a single day.

At approximately 1:55 p.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received an emergency call of a hiker in distress on the North Kaibab Trail approximately one mile south of Cottonwood Campground.

Soon after that, the hiker became unresponsive and members of the hiking group and bystanders initiated CPR.

National Park Service (NPS) search and rescue personnel responded to the call via helicopter.

Baird said given the steep and rocky terrain where the hiker was, rescue personnel were not able to fully land the helicopter and had to use specialized helicopter maneuvers to get rescuers on scene.

Attempts to resuscitate Varma were unsuccessful and he was transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office in Flagstaff.

Although the precise cause of death is not yet known, Baird said it is likely that heat was a factor. Temperatures within the inner canyon that day were over 100 degrees.

In the summer, temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120°F (49 °C) in the shade.

Park rangers strongly advise not hiking in the inner canyon during the heat of the day between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Rangers also warn that efforts to assist hikers may be delayed during the summer months due to limited staff, the number of rescue calls, employee safety requirements, and limited helicopter flying capability during periods of extreme heat or inclement weather.

This incident represents the third death of a hiker within Grand Canyon National Park this year.

In May, an Indiana woman died while attempting to hike the Bright Angle Trail from the rim to the river and back in a single day. In July, a woman hiking in the remote Tuweep area also perished.

Grand Canyon National Park averages between 15 and 20 deaths each year, Baird said.

“That's everything from people experiencing medical cardiac arrest here on the rim to these types of incidents in the Inner Canyon,” she said. “So there's a lot that's encompassing that statistic. I will say, on average for Inner Canyon type of fatalities, we see typically one to two per year. We typically see the highest instances as a result of heat as a contributing factor to those fatalities.”

Before heading down trail, hikers are strongly encouraged to read the Hiking Tips page and check the Backcountry Updates and Closures page for current information on inner canyon conditions.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.