With greenhouse emissions on the rise, Flagstaff works to implement Carbon Neutrality Plan

The IPCC report was referenced by climate manager Jenny Niemann as she explained actions the sustainability team has taken since the CNP was passed to flatten and eventually reduce the total amount of carbon emissions in the city.

Another goal is to bolster neighborhood resilience to climate change, and efforts are already underway. Niemann referenced a series of volunteer watershed cleanups in the community that took place earlier in the summer to prepare the city’s waterways in anticipation of monsoon season.

But implementing the strategies of the CNP, specifically when it comes to reducing energy consumption throughout Flagstaff neighborhoods, can be costly and inaccessible in some areas. That is why Niemann told the council the team has already taken steps to address the equity of the plan’s actions.

One of the first steps was completing a program accessibility review of the CNP. Niemann also said applying for grants geared towards neighborhood sustainability is crucial when ensuring equitable access.

Staff reported that Flagstaff has already been awarded more grant funding of this type than in the previous fiscal years. And more could be on the way as the Sustainability Section plans to hold a two-hour community grant application workshop on Saturday at 1 p.m.