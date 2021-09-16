With greenhouse emissions on the rise, Flagstaff works to implement Carbon Neutrality Plan

As a report indicated increased greenhouse emissions in the community, local leaders were presented at this week’s Flagstaff City Council meeting with a quarterly update on the ongoing effort to implement the recently approved Carbon Neutrality Plan.
The plan was passed by the council in June and sets the course for the Flagstaff community to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2030. Since then, city sustainability staff reported they have made progress in several key areas of the plan.
The progress comes as an annual report on Greenhouse Gas Inventory found that compared to 2019, Flagstaff’s total carbon emissions had increased by 4%. The increase comes in large part from data related to waste and transportation.
“Our community emissions have increased each year in line with the business as usual predictions of the CNP, if not faster,” Climate and Energy Specialist Ramone Alatorre said. “With each passing year as emissions continue to rise, the gap between the observed emissions and our emission reduction goals widens.”
Just last month, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a report of “widespread, rapid and intensifying” changes to the Earth's climate system. Scientists said in the report that the effects of climate change are “already affecting every region on Earth, in multiple ways.”
The IPCC report was referenced by climate manager Jenny Niemann as she explained actions the sustainability team has taken since the CNP was passed to flatten and eventually reduce the total amount of carbon emissions in the city.
Another goal is to bolster neighborhood resilience to climate change, and efforts are already underway. Niemann referenced a series of volunteer watershed cleanups in the community that took place earlier in the summer to prepare the city’s waterways in anticipation of monsoon season.
But implementing the strategies of the CNP, specifically when it comes to reducing energy consumption throughout Flagstaff neighborhoods, can be costly and inaccessible in some areas. That is why Niemann told the council the team has already taken steps to address the equity of the plan’s actions.
One of the first steps was completing a program accessibility review of the CNP. Niemann also said applying for grants geared towards neighborhood sustainability is crucial when ensuring equitable access.
Staff reported that Flagstaff has already been awarded more grant funding of this type than in the previous fiscal years. And more could be on the way as the Sustainability Section plans to hold a two-hour community grant application workshop on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Looking ahead, Niemann told the council the team is focused on assisting both the city and Northern Arizona University in developing future policy that aligns with the goals of the CNP.
Niemann said the Sustainability Section intends to consult with the university as it drafts a climate action plan of its own in Spring 2021, and will also offer input on the city’s upcoming 10 Year Housing Plan and Active Transportation Master Plan, both of which are up for council approval later in the year.
The Active Transportation Master Plan in particular looks to bolster the city’s transportation network through infrastructure improvements supporting alternative modes of transportation, such as walking or biking. As of Monday, staff said four electric vehicle charging stations have been installed at the Flagstaff Aquaplex.
Niemann said a shift toward building electrification is another “challenge” the city will need to overcome as the plan continues to see implementation. As all-electric buildings become more common in development proposals, staff said they will prepare training resources for local contractors.
Niemann went on to inform the council of a recent step toward renewable energy that will be taken at the Wildcat Hill Water Reclamation Plant. The plant plans to install multifunctional retrofit that generates power and heat using digester gas. Additionally, Niemann said the city has been in talks with state and regional partners on future large scale renewable energy projects,
And beyond developing clean energy sources, Niemann reported that staff have begun implementing new programs to address the community’s consumption.
The sustainability team reported the creation of a pilot “Pay-as-You-Throw” program in the Ponderosa Trails neighborhood. The program operates by asking residents to opt-in for a smaller waste bin in exchange for weekly waste pickup, coming at a lesser cost. Niemann said 177 households have already signed up.
Following Niemann’s overview of current and future CNP efforts, Climate Director Nicole Antonopoulos walked the council through the team’s investment strategy for future actions.
“Our strategy is rooted in quantifying, designing and creating funding strategies around specific climate actions and projects,” Antonopoulos said.