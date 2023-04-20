PHOENIX -- State Sen. Wendy Rogers got a Flagstaff justice of the peace to issue an order enjoining Arizona Capitol Times reporter Camryn Sanchez from approaching her at her home.

The order, issued Wednesday by Amy Criddle and served Thursday on Sanchez, came after Rogers complained to the judge that Sanchez had gone to two houses, one in Tempe and one in Chandler. The newspaper reports that Sanchez was doing her job, checking reports that Rogers was not living at the address she claimed in Flagstaff but at one of the other two sites, neither of which is in her legislative district.

In her request, Rogers told the judge she had previously told Sanchez not to approach her in the Senate.

A spokeswoman for Senate President Warren Petersen told Capitol Media Services that he had issued no such prohibition. And Kim Quintero said Petersen has no intention of limiting the reporter's activity or revoking the privileges that reporters now possess to be on the Senate floor.

She acknowledged, though, that Petersen was the one who suggested Rogers seek an injunction "because she is fearful of Camryn and she fears for her safety."

Rogers, armed with what she said was doorbell camera footage, then asked Criddle to keep Sanchez away from her at all times and all places.

The judge, however, only barred Sanchez from going to the senator's home, though the order does not specify which residences to which that applies.

Rogers did not respond to multiple messages from Capitol Media Services seeking a comment.

In a Twitter post, however, she called Sanchez "creepy" and her behavior "bizarre." Rogers said the reporter "has been stalking me and my neighbors at my private residences with no explanation."

She also posted the pictures from doorbell cameras, dated Tuesday and Wednesday, though none of them specify at which house they were taken.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, Rogers said, "I don't know this reporter personally, I don't know what she is capable of, and I don't believe anyone in their right mind would show up uninvited to my home at night. Therefore, I don't trust that this person wouldn't lash out and try to physically harm me in some fashion."

According to the newspaper, Sanchez was looking into whether Rogers lives in a mobile home on West Route 66, the address listed on her nomination papers, or was instead actually residing at one of the other two addresses. That followed an investigation of public property records showing that Rogers and her husband bought a home in Chandler in January and signed a trust document saying that she lived in Tempe.

Neither property is within Legislative District 7. The sprawling district runs from Williams through part of Flagstaff, east to Snowflake and then south through Payson, Miami, Apache Junction all the way to San Manuel.

The newspaper said Sanchez had gone to the Chandler and Tempe residences in an attempt to speak with neighbors to find out whether Rogers lived at either address. The paper also said she wanted to ask Rogers why the document title she signed stated that she resided in Tempe.

The possession of multiple residences is neither a violation of state election laws nor a finding that a legislator does not live where stated. Instead, courts routinely rely on statements from lawmakers of what is their "intention."

Rogers, in filing her nomination papers, said last year she had been a resident of the district for six years. And a state constitutional provision says elected officials must be registered voters in the political division they represent.

Requirements to reside in the district aside, the question of where a lawmaker actually lives also has financial implications.

Under state law, lawmakers who live in Maricopa County are entitled to $35 a day for every day the Legislature is in session. That includes weekends and holidays.

But those from the other 14 counties get an allowance equal to what the federal General Services Administration lists as travel expenses for federal employees visiting Maricopa County. That is currently $151 a day for lodging with an additional $69 daily for meals and incidentals.

According to the Capitol Times, Rogers has been seeking reimbursement at the out-of-county rate.

Reporters for years have been able to be on the Senate floor.

While they cannot wander during session, they have been free to approach senators either before or afterwards. At the same time, lawmakers always have been able to decline to respond, something that Rogers repeatedly has done with multiple reporters.

Rogers was censured last year in a 24-3 Senate vote for "conduct unbecoming of a senator."

The specifics included "publicly issuing and promoting social media and video messaging encouraging violence and punishment of American citizens." That flowed from the senator's activities, including a speech to a white supremacist group.

But the resolution also made reference to her last-ditch effort to avoid being censured, with then-Senate Majority Leader Rick Gray of Sun City noting a Twitter post threatening "political destruction" of those who disagree with her views.

In a floor speech, Rogers lashed out, calling the action an attack on her First Amendment rights.

"I do not apologize," she said. "I will not back down."