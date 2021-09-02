Vice Mayor Becky Daggett announces run for Flagstaff mayor in 2022

Flagstaff Vice Mayor Becky Daggett announced that she is running for the position above her in 2022.
The announcement was made following a turbulent week among the city’s elected officials, just two days after current Mayor Paul Deasy publicly criticized Daggett and several other councilmembers on social media.
Daggett, who says she has long considered a run for mayor, suggested the timing of the Thursday afternoon announcement was not an accident.
“The city council is collaborative. The mayor is not collaborative with the city council,” Daggett told the Arizona Daily Sun. “It was the most recent actions of the mayor that made me go ahead and jump in.”
Despite serving as vice mayor for less than a year, Daggett says she has an extensive background in local leadership that is paired with a long list of accomplishments.
Daggett said her priorities include “the creation of housing that’s affordable for individuals and families in Flagstaff; mitigating the numerous impacts climate change has and will continue to have on our community; supporting business growth and job creation; and providing focused, inclusive, and collaborative leadership to the City Council.”
Daggett told the Arizona Daily Sun she would have run for mayor regardless of the current tension between the city council and the mayor, but the announcement was “sped up by the current actions of the mayor.”
Should Daggett formalize her run by submitting the required signatures to the city clerk's office, she would then have to vacate her seat on the Flagstaff City Council. The deadline to submit the signatures is April 4.
“I am passionate about my work on the city council, and I see so much potential for making positive advances for our community. But we won’t achieve that potential under current circumstances,” Daggett said.
Deasy’s comments on social media occurred Tuesday evening after four of the seven councilmembers did not attend a special meeting he had called 24 hours earlier despite knowledge of scheduling conflicts and that the topic was set to be discussed later in the month.
The mayor then posted the following statement on Facebook and Twitter:
“Vice Mayor and councilmembers Salas, Sweet and Aslan were no-shows to our meeting on [COVID-19] wastewater early warning system, so meeting cancelled. Public health and safety of teachers and children should be top priority. Unfortunately, some electeds can’t bother to show up for discussion.”
Speaking to the Arizona Daily Sun on Wednesday, Deasy called out Daggett specifically for not attending the special meeting.
On Tuesday, the same day as the meeting called by Deasy, Councilmembers Austin Alsan, Adam Shimoni Mirand Sweet and Regina Salas were in Phoenix representing Flagstaff at the League of Cities and Towns Conference.
Shimoni chose to attend the special meeting remotely from Phoenix, while Aslan, Salas and Sweet sat out. Daggett, who was not at the conference, was the fourth councilmember who didn't attend the special meeting. The mayor said the following about Daggett and the other councilmembers in an email:
“Vice Mayor Daggett was in town and not at the conference in Scottsdale, but did not attend. Councilmember Shimoni showed up virtually for the meeting despite being at the conference with the exact same meetings as the no-show councilmembers,” Deasy said.
Attempts to contact Deasy were made by phone and email, but were not returned by press time.
Three of the four missing councilmembers, including Daggett, cited the short notice as a reason for their absence. Daggett said she was just returning from a camping trip when she saw that the meeting had been called, and chose not to attend due to standing commitments.
She said that Flagstaff needs “focused, strong collaborative leadership.”
“I’m a collaborative and thoughtful leader with a long list of accomplishments,” Daggett said in the announcement. “But in my role as an elected leader I am here to represent a wide range of perspectives, listen to opposing viewpoints, and discourage political grandstanding and drama.
Dagget went on to say that the city council needs to be a functioning body in order to get work done, and that she plans to assist elected officials as they “realize their potential and contribute to our goal of serving the people of Flagstaff.”
Aslan endorsed the vice mayor’s campaign on Facebook, saying Daggett will bring Flagstaff "renewal" and "healing."
Daggett has served as the executive director of three local nonprofits, including the Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy, worked for the City of Flagstaff as the business retention and expansion manager, and has served on several nonprofit boards, including the Flagstaff Arts Council, according to her statement.
She released a full resume of her community service involvement highlighting her status as a Flinn-Brown Fellow with the Arizona Center for Civic Leadership and her work organizing efforts in northern Arizona for the statewide Stop Dark Money campaign.
In addition to Daggett’s work in local and state government, her announcement also notes she is an avid promoter and volunteer with the arts both locally and statewide. After serving on the Flagstaff Arts Council’s (now Creative Flagstaff) board of directors for three years, she said she served as interim executive director.
Daggett has volunteered for Theatrikos Theatre Company as a board, artistic, and marketing committee member since 2005 and as an actor and director since 2003. Daggett also reviewed grants for the Arizona Commission on the Arts, according to her announcement.