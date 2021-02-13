Vasquez selected as Archuleta replacement on Coconino County Board of Supervisors

“I really appreciate this vote of confidence and I look forward to the task at hand, and I will really put my all in and hopefully do a great job for the community," Vasquez said.

He added in a press release: “These are unprecedented times, but I know that together we can build a better future our community and county."

Chair Matt Ryan said Vasquez might have a steep learning curve as he comes onto the board, but he added that Vasquez will have the support he will need from both the rest of the board and from the county’s staff.

"We know that Supervisor Vasquez will carry on the former Supervisor Liz Archuleta’s legacy. I look forward to working with Supervisor Vasquez as we continue the important work at hand,” said Ryan in a media release. “The Coconino County Board of Supervisors committed to an open and transparent process to fill this vacancy. We were glad to have such a diverse and passionate group of qualified candidates, and it was an extremely difficult decision.”

Supervisor Patrice Horstman said the appointment means that she and Supervisor Judy Begay, both sworn into their first term last month, are no longer the “new kids on the block.”

Horstman also thanked the public for its input, saying the board had received more than 100 comments and messages from members of the public on the topic.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.