Town hall on Flagstaff's alternate response model met with frustration from local providers

As the City of Flagstaff seeks to create an alternate response model, a discussion last week highlighted ongoing disagreements between city officials and local service providers about the best way forward.
During the meeting, service providers said the city’s plan needs clearer direction and more input from local experts, along with a greater emphasis on housing solutions.
The alternate response model seeks to rethink public safety’s role in responding to individuals facing behavioral- and substance-related crises. Currently, those calls are handled by Flagstaff police and fire departments, but the effort would reroute the response to service professionals.
The discussion on Friday came less than two weeks before the Flagstaff City Council is set to review a contract for a mobile response unit on Oct. 5. If approved, the service is targeting a launch date in February.
Flagstaff Police Chief Dan Musselman preceded Friday’s discussion to offer support for the ongoing effort. The model could see a decline in overall arrests for petty crimes.
“The purpose of an alternative response model is to provide culturally sensitive care to those who need it,” Musselman said. “Another goal is to keep individuals safe and divert them from the criminal justice system.”
But several local service providers spoke up during the meeting to express doubts and frustration over the current efforts.
Flagstaff Shelter Services director Ross Altenbaugh worried that city officials are ignoring the advice of the local experts currently doing the work -- or leaving them out of the conversation entirely.
The concern regarding local input extends to a committee the city has set up to receive feedback on the process.
“It is very challenging to be a service provider up here and listen to this presentation for what feels like the last two years. [...] There are no behavioral health providers on this committee making choices in a meaningful way,” Altenbaugh said.
Shannon Anderson, the deputy city manager, said the intent of hosting town halls, however, is to provide a space for that feedback.
And because city staff are in the process of fielding service contract proposals from local service providers, input was not sought from agencies that may have had an interest in working with the city to avoid a conflict of interest.
Housing hurdles
But Catholic Charities director Sandi Flores similarly felt that local providers needed to be a larger part of future solutions as she emphasized a focus on housing.
“We are very interested in being a part of a solution,” Flores said. “We feel like we’ve given feedback, but it doesn't seem like all the feedback is being implemented.”
Likewise, former councilmember Jamie Whelan called for the city to rely on local experts in the field to generate information and best practices.
“To go outside of that means that we’re just ignorant,” Whelan said, asking the city council to seek a long-term solution informed by the community.
Altenbaugh suggested money currently budgeted for an alternate response model is better spent on providing long-term housing solutions, adding that the shelter services are already providing much of the same care the city is proposing.
“I would encourage you to think long and hard about making homelessness comfortable for people and instead let's find them housing so they can go home,” Altenbaugh said.
Developing a mobile crisis response team, a brick and mortar care center, or both, has been on the city’s to-do list for some time. The city’s budget for the current fiscal year, passed in June, allocated $750,000 annually to fund the first three years of an alternate response model.
Additional money allocated from the federal American Rescue Plan Act could be used to fund future proposals -- although it is unclear how that would occur. City staff said they are exploring other means of funding in addition, such as placing a bond on an upcoming ballot.
Anderson said the city is eyeing a three-phased approach to see the model fully implemented, beginning with the service contract set for approval next month and eventually utilizing a combination of mobile and shelter resources.
The city has partnered with local service provider Terros Health to create a mobile outreach unit, with funding for the program coming from both Flagstaff’s general fund and tax revenue from Arizona's Proposition 207 legalizing marijuana.
If approved, the mobile response partnership will target a launch date in January or early February, Anderson said.
The first phase will also see the implementation of a temporary care facility sometime in 2022, though it will not offer a full range of services, Anderson said. It will serve as a placeholder while the city seeks funding.
As the temporary care facility finds its footing -- and identifies capacity and service needs in the process -- the next two phases of implementation will look to procure additional service contracts with local providers for centers with a fully developed range of services.
Flagstaff Fire Chief Mark Gaillard said the department has been searching for a better means of providing care to the city’s vulnerable population since 2013. The addition of a care center could provide that solution.
Missing a 'safe place'
“What's really missing and really necessary, in my view, is a safe place. If we have that safe place we can connect all of these services,” Gaillard said.
And while first responders have been able to keep up with a steady rise in calls for service in recent years, he said a mobile response unit takes a burden off of police and fire services, freeing resources for emergencies.
“I am associated with some of the most tremendous caregivers: firefighters, paramedics, EMTs. But we find ourselves as the wrong tool to go on many of these calls,” Gaillard said. “We can, with a different set of tools, be more effective than we currently are.”
To date, the model proposed by city staff has largely been informed or influenced by similar programs in other parts of the country, including the nationally recognized CAHOOTS model adopted in Eugene, Oregon.
Toward the end of the nearly two-hour discussion, Mayor Paul Deasy conceded that more input locally was needed. With the Oct. 5 contract up for approval, he said it allows city council “a lot more opportunity to speak with everyone and be able to get their input."
“I’m sorry the lines of communication have not been up to par for us to be able to really effectively address this issue. But I think we can all say that we’re all here because we really care and we really want to do something,” Deasy said.