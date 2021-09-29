Town hall on Flagstaff's alternate response model met with frustration from local providers

And while first responders have been able to keep up with a steady rise in calls for service in recent years, he said a mobile response unit takes a burden off of police and fire services, freeing resources for emergencies.

“I am associated with some of the most tremendous caregivers: firefighters, paramedics, EMTs. But we find ourselves as the wrong tool to go on many of these calls,” Gaillard said. “We can, with a different set of tools, be more effective than we currently are.”

To date, the model proposed by city staff has largely been informed or influenced by similar programs in other parts of the country, including the nationally recognized CAHOOTS model adopted in Eugene, Oregon.

Toward the end of the nearly two-hour discussion, Mayor Paul Deasy conceded that more input locally was needed. With the Oct. 5 contract up for approval, he said it allows city council “a lot more opportunity to speak with everyone and be able to get their input."

“I’m sorry the lines of communication have not been up to par for us to be able to really effectively address this issue. But I think we can all say that we’re all here because we really care and we really want to do something,” Deasy said.

