Tetris: that’s the way Tiffany Construction general superintendent Michael Garrison described their work on new county flood infrastructure within Schultz Creek.
Using excavators, the crew sorts through a pile of huge boulders, fitting them together like puzzle pieces.
The boulders are either buried in the ground in long lines, blocking the flow of water and forcing it to slow down or spread out, or line the channel of the creek to reduce erosion.
But how each boulder fits is important, so each piece of the puzzle can support one another, Garrison said.
“We are playing the world's biggest game of Tetris, that’s exactly what we are doing,” Garrison said, gesturing toward the team of three who were working the creek in the heat of Friday afternoon.
“There's Jeff on the [excavator], he'll have a bundle of rocks over here. He gets his first one in, what we call the throat rock, and then he starts sorting. He'll lay out four or five rocks, kind of getting his plan,” Garrison said. “The guys that are doing this are truly artists. I've got half a dozen that specialize in these structures.”
Garrison said they are hoping to have the project completed by the end of this week, before the potential onset of monsoons create challenges for the project.
The work comes as a response to the onset of post-fire flooding in the wake of last year’s Pipeline Fire that impacted large portions of west Flagstaff neighborhoods.
But for the amount of work that has occurred within the area of lower Schultz Creek, the landscape looks notably similar to its state before the construction began.
That’s largely the result of a new technique for this project rather than the creation of a traditional alluvial fan, said County Flood District Administrator Lucinda Andreani.
The new method, called “plug and spread,” allows them to slow water down, spread it out and drop sediment out of it, while largely preserving the surrounding environment, said Alan Haden with Natural Channel Design.
“I think we maybe pulled 30 trees, at the most, out of the over 3,000 that we counted here in this work area. So we're pretty happy about that and kind of excited to see how this thing works,” he said.
That company, like Tiffany Construction, has been working on county flood mitigation for decades. Interestingly, Haden said the method is more commonly used to restore wetlands and meadows.
Indeed, the technique was used on a section of the Coconino National Forest near Clints Well to do just that in an area that had been impacted by overgrazing.
“Obviously we're trying to [use the technique] for an awful lot more discharge than was ever imagined to do before in the applications. So we’ve upped the ante on rock size, we’ve done an awful lot engineering,” Haden said.
Throughout the area that previously held the Schultz Creek Trailhead, Haden said, they created 13 dams that not only block the channel, but also stretch hundreds of feet across the valley floor, reaching up just about a half foot from the natural floor of the valley.
Those dams, created by digging a large trench and “Tetris-ing” boulders within it, are expected to become nearly invisible within the valley as plants begin to grow back, he said.
That few inches of height is just enough to impact the flow of the water in the way they need.
“It pushes water up, spreads it around, slows it down, and the seals on the side keep it from coming back together and cutting a new [channel] around your structure,” Haden said. “If it does work, like the math says it's going to work, we have a new tool we can use in less disturbed areas -- which is going to be really helpful going forward because this is probably not the last fire were going to see.”
And that’s a far cry from the appearance of other alluvial fans created by the county for similar purposes. Instead, traditional infrastructure is reminiscent of a moonscape.
“Our normal approach to alluvial fan restoration for post-fire flooding is we grade it all out, take a bulldozer and make our fan surface. That's usually because we don't have any trees left. There all dead, burned sticks, and there's not a lot of value,” Haden said. “On the other hand, there’s a huge amount of trees here for recreation, for wildlife habitat, for everything else.”
Andreani said the plug and spread technique represents a new and important tool in the effort to mitigate post-fire flooding throughout the county -- one that will likely be used on the other side of Flagstaff within the Government Tank watershed as county officials look to address flooding issues in the area west of State Route 89.
Even so, the technique doesn’t eliminate the need for more traditional alluvial fans, she said.
“It all comes down to the engineering, really, and what's prescribed by the [terrain] type itself,” Andreani said. “So it can't be applied everywhere. But where it can be, we think it's going to be an important tool in the tool chest.”
While this week should see the conclusion of work on the plug and spread infrastructure within Schultz Creek, it just represents the conclusion of the first phase of work within the watershed, Andreani said.
This fall and early this winter, she said, work farther up the creek will begin with the hope of stabilizing slopes and reducing the origin of sediment in the first place.
In all, the county flood district is expected to spend between $5-$6 million on work within the Schultz watershed, one part of about $90 million worth of flood mitigation projects to other areas impacted by the Pipeline Fire.