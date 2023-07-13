Trails changes coincide

The Schultz flood mitigation work is all occurring within the Coconino National Forest’s Flagstaff Ranger District, and Flagstaff District Recreation Officer Pat McGervey said the work has been an opportunity to make several previously planned changes to the recreation network in the area.

Case in point, several of the dams created for the plug and spread cut straight through what had been the Schultz Creek Trailhead and parking area.

Given the low-lying nature of that trailhead, forest officials have long known the trailhead is at risk for flooding and will need to be moved, McGervey said.

Indeed, the trailhead and many sections of the Schultz trail were badly impacted by the post-fire flooding last year.

And such a move was included within the Mount Elden, Dry Lake Hills Recreation Project, which outlined a long list of improvements and new trail construction in the area.

McGervey said the county’s work in lower Schultz Creek fit well with that plan, which, among other things, sought to relocate large sections of trails out of the creek and higher on the slope.

“So the timing on working with the county on this is really great for us that we could use the staging area that Tiffany Construction needed to construct the project, and turn that into a public parking area for trailhead in the future. And we can kind of abandon these low-lying areas,” McGervey said. “And then there were about eight reroutes to the Schultz Creek Trail and to bring it higher out of the bottom, and so we started on that after the floods last fall and then continued that this spring. And so we did finish that about a month ago.”