Supervisor Jeronimo Vasquez on the fast track to representing District 2

“Then by 4:30 p.m., I had a secondary interview and then at 7 p.m. they voted me on and by 8:30 I had the county clerk in my driveway doing my oath of office,” Vasquez said.

Since then, it has been a scramble as he begins to be integrated into county government while finishing up the work he has been doing at Killip. Vasquez said he has been able to hold off much of the county work until he officially steps down from Killip on March 4.

Vasquez said that departure won’t be easy. He said he is proud of the work he has done at the school through the 21st Century after-school program.

In 2019, with the help of a five-year federal grant that Vasquez had applied for, the school was awarded the STEM Provider Certification by Cognia, a school improvement, assessment and certification organization.

That five-year grant is set to end and before he leaves, and Vasquez is finishing work on the application for another 21st Century grant that could provide the school with $630,000 over the next five years to support its programing.

On top of that, all of his children have gone through Killip and it is a community he is deeply connected to.