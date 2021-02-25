Supervisor Jeronimo Vasquez on the fast track to representing District 2

February has been a month of unexpected, and bittersweet, transition for Jeronimo Vasquez.
Next week, Vasquez will be stepping down from his position at Killip Elementary School, where he has worked for close to 14 years. Now, he will devote his attention to his new role as District 2’s representative on the Coconino County Board of Supervisors.
“My world turned upside down in the last two weeks, because two weeks ago, I had no idea that I would be living Killip after 14 years so quickly,” Vasquez said.
That is a change Vasquez said he never would have imagined making only a month ago, adding he had “never in a million years” considered running for office.
But when the news came that longtime Supervisor Liz Archeleta would be stepping down to take a position within the President Joe Biden's administration, Vasquez said his father and colleagues on North Country Healthcare’s board of directors encouraged him to throw his hat in the ring.
After finishing a year as the board president, and having served on it for close to a decade, colleagues on the board pointed out that Vasquez had good experience for the position.
“Everything happened so quickly,” Vasquez said.
After putting together and submitting his application, Vasquez was interviewed by the Board of Supervisors on Friday along with 10 other candidates.
“Then by 4:30 p.m., I had a secondary interview and then at 7 p.m. they voted me on and by 8:30 I had the county clerk in my driveway doing my oath of office,” Vasquez said.
Since then, it has been a scramble as he begins to be integrated into county government while finishing up the work he has been doing at Killip. Vasquez said he has been able to hold off much of the county work until he officially steps down from Killip on March 4.
Vasquez said that departure won’t be easy. He said he is proud of the work he has done at the school through the 21st Century after-school program.
In 2019, with the help of a five-year federal grant that Vasquez had applied for, the school was awarded the STEM Provider Certification by Cognia, a school improvement, assessment and certification organization.
That five-year grant is set to end and before he leaves, and Vasquez is finishing work on the application for another 21st Century grant that could provide the school with $630,000 over the next five years to support its programing.
On top of that, all of his children have gone through Killip and it is a community he is deeply connected to.
“It’s been super hard; I stared at the screen all day, the day I wrote my letter of resignation, I couldn't do it. It was really hard and sharing with the kids that my last day is on the fourth, I had some kids, you know, almost crying and almost made me cry,” Vasquez said.
But Vasquez said his experience working at the school will help him as he transitions to the role of supervisor.
The same goes for his experience on North Country Healthcare Board of Directors, Vasquez said.
Vasquez told the Board of Supervisors that he was able to engage with communities both in Flagstaff and across northern Arizona during his time serving with North Country Healthcare's officials, listening to the issues residents were facing and finding solutions to those problems.
“I definitely think that that experience on North Country, understanding the intricacies the financing, understanding how the role of the board is developing policies and procedures, but not actually needing to do the day-to-day operations [will carry over to the role of supervisor],” Vasquez said.
Vasquez said that although he has the most personal history with the Sunnyside neighborhood, he wants to represent all aspects of the district -- which also includes the Flagstaff neighborhoods of Southside, Greenlaw and areas outside the city like Timberline and Doney Park.
He will hold the position until the 2022 general election when voters can then weigh in for the selection.