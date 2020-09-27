SUNDAY FEATURE: Experts, family descendants want Riordan Mansion State Historic Park preserved

The Riordan Mansion State Park has been preserved as a way to tell the story of the ordinary people who made extraordinary contributions to Flagstaff’s founding.
For Bob McPherson, a great-grandson of Tim Riordan, his love for the home stems from time spent enjoying the grounds as a child. He fondly remembers falling asleep on a bench in the center room of his family home at the Riordan Mansion before it was donated to Arizona State Parks and Trails.
At the time, the Riordan family owned acres of land filled with undeveloped grass and trees adjacent to Milton Road. Back then Milton Road was named through combining a fact of life for Flagstaff, that the city was a lumber mill town, and a nod to the famous English poet John Milton.
Back then, few could have imagined Milton Road would become stuffed with large student housing complexes and fast food chains, nor would anyone have expected the millions of tourists driving thousands of cars into the community each year.
McPherson remembers gazing out through a window as he dozed as a boy that summer and seeing the acres of Riordan-owned property, with the San Francisco Peaks as a backdrop in the distance.
It’s those kind of memories that made McPherson initially opposed to the family’s decision to hand over the 13,000-square-foot mansion to the state park for preservation in the 1980s. Leaving the home felt like leaving a part of his family, a legacy of the stable community his ancestors had helped build.
Before the house was handed over, he kept multiple books, including one of Tim Riordan’s books signed by Herbert Hoover, addressed to his great grandfather and filled with letters from the former president.
“Over the years, sitting here with some of those books, I’ve been returning books I’ve taken out of Timmy’s library because I never thought I’d see it again,” McPherson said. “When I saw what a good job State Parks was doing in the beginning, and what a good job the Historical Society was doing, we started returning things.”
McPherson is one of multiple descendants from Matt, Caroline, Tim and Elizabeth Riordan -- who strongly support their home’s continued preservation as a state park. The family also supports the work the state and community has done to preserve a part of Flagstaff’s history.
But now the future of the park has been called into question, as the Arizona Historical Society has proposed backing out of the current agreement with Arizona State Parks and Trails. The society’s executive board said years of funding cuts from the state legislature combined with the economic recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic has been too much a burden to bear.
The joint agreement to run the property stems from a legal document first signed in 2010 when the state park agency agreed to maintain ownership of the property and handed the operational funding of the facility to the society. The agreement was struck as a pioneering way to save historic places in the state as legislatures slashed budgets during the Great Recession in 2008.
The society also suggested cutting two similar agreements that watched over two historic sites in Tucson, the Historic Fort Lowell and the Downtown Historic Museum. The society said the three locations are not fully owned by the society. The Riordan Mansion State Park and other two Tucson locations have been closed because of the pandemic.
The approximate cost of covering operations and maintenance of the park is normally covered by visitor admission, donations, gift shop sales, special events and fundraising, which has likely been complicated by the pandemic.
Executive leaders recommended the society’s board of directors cut ties to the three locations at their August meeting. The board tabled the discussion, leaving little space for Arizona State Parks and Trails to recommend any changes to the agreement until their upcoming Oct. 23 virtual and in-person meeting.
The society also owns and operates Flagstaff’s Pioneer Museum. Multiple park employees declined to comment, fearing retribution if the society should remain in the agreement.
Eileen Gannon, a great-granddaughter of Tim Riordan, said she and the family supports the time and money the state park agency and society has put into the mansion’s preservation. She referred to staff at the park by first name, saying she also appreciated the workers who were cleaning and protecting the area even now during the park’s closure.
Gannon plans to tune in to the Arizona Historical Society board meeting to submit a comment in support of the current agreement to continue joint operations of the park.
“If everything humanly possible can be done to see what we can do to preserve the agreement, that would be great,” Gannon said. “From what I understand, that means we might have to make adjustments to the agreement — that’s fine too.”
A 'warm memory'
While members of the Riordan family now live in other communities around the West such as Phoenix or California, the family hasn’t entirely left its home behind.
When the family donated the home to the state in the 1980s, it included a legal clause that would protect the home from total closure. If the park should ever be closed for longer than a year and a day, the family would legally retain the right to retake it from the state park agency.
It’s a clause that Gannon said the family doesn’t want to invoke any time soon. She doesn’t feel a pandemic should apply toward the contract that could have intended a more permanent closure. She said she thinks the family would be ill-equipped to preserve the mansion, nonetheless run tours like the state park system has done.
Gannon said she doesn’t know what she’d do if the property ever returned to the family.
“We’re going to be up a creek without a paddle,” Gannon said.
Gannon said elevation sickness has made trips up to Flagstaff and the Grand Canyon difficult. The younger generation of the family has books written about the Riordans to connect them to their past, and she also tries to preserve the legacy of the home by telling stories of her time spent there before it was donated.
She tells them about singing Christmas carols on a sleigh attached to the family station wagon on their plot of land, and playing with family by throwing things down the house’s air vent. Now that they’re older and out of the house, family members offer to donate heirlooms to the park when the state is interested, like McPherson, who returned the family's old upright piano a few years ago.
McPherson said they try to go to Flagstaff every year. If visitors to the mansion are lucky enough, they might catch him on a tour of the park.
“We would pay whatever it costs to take the tour, and every once in a while I would correct the person giving the tour, saying, ‘That’s actually not what happened,’” McPherson said. “People would turn around and look at us — it’s fun.”
McPherson said he felt his ancestors wouldn’t appreciate the way the city has been developed and built around the property, but feels the space should remain special.
“Everyone in the grave right now would be upset by the encroachment of the city,” McPherson said. “Other than that, it’s still like a cathedral. It was a home, actually, to me. A very warm memory.”
That said, the Riordan’s lineage has not completely left Flagstaff. Gannon’s granddaughter just started school at Northern Arizona University this year.
“She’s a freshman -- which it is a very unusual year to be at college,” Gannon said. “But so far she really likes it.”
An investment
The state uses the mansion to showcase different aspects of U.S. history while also allowing the public to enjoy the grounds in the center of the city.
From the mansion’s exhibition of the American Arts and Crafts style, public events and museum tours, the mansion has attracted local and international travelers alike. Those travelers who come to see local arts, heritage and places of special character sites — deemed cultural tourists — tend to come ready to spend in the local economy.
A Flagstaff Arts Council study found that people who enjoy cultural sites in Flagstaff are mostly local residents, by a margin of 71%. The study found the remaining 28.6% of out-of-town cultural tourists eclipsed the money injected into the economy by local spenders.
Nonresident tourists contributed on average 195% more money per person than locals, making it a difference of $17.4 million of resident spending and $20.6 million for nonresident spending.
The mansion received about 23,000 visitors per year before the pandemic, according to the Arizona State Parks and Trails annual report.
The state parks agency attracted more than 3.1 million people in fiscal year 2018. Meanwhile, the Arizona Historical Society had a total of 45,000 visitors across its multiple sites, including students and events, according to its annual report.
The American Alliance of Museums surveyed 750 museum directors in July on the pandemic's impact on museums and found that one-third of all museums might be lost due to the current recession. The report also detailed how museums support more than 700,000 jobs and contribute $50 billion to the economy each year.
Kathy Farretta, an active member of the community and local historian, cited those figures when emphasizing the importance of supporting cultural sites. Farretta focused on Riordan history for her graduate research at NAU, becoming an expert that even Riordan descendants rely on for their history.
“There is an economic argument in favor of everything I believe in, none of which means a thing to me,” Farretta said. “I think we should do it because it's the right thing for our city, not because it's the economic thing to do.”
Like many in Flagstaff to this day, Farretta said, the Riordans believed heavily in the power of relying on and investing in the community.
Farretta said while Tim and Mike Riordan have many of their achievements written on paper, Caroline, Elizabeth and their daughters were also giving members of the community, known for buying groceries for struggling families and supporting local arts communities. Farretta clarified that the Riordans could not have done much of what they did without the support of multiple community members and families such as the Babbitt family to build a better future in Flagstaff.
“I don’t want to fall into the hero narrative. They weren’t the hero to save us, but they were reflective of their generation and time period,” Farretta said. “Lots of leaders in communities rose up the same way.”
At that time, the Riordans helped build the first church and donated lumber to help construct a sidewalk for the first schoolhouse in town.
Mike Riordan also spent time in the territorial legislature and worked to make Flagstaff the Coconino County seat, understanding that having Flagstaff as the county seat would draw attorneys, accountants and experts to the city. The family also worked to create the college that would eventually become Northern Arizona University, and attracted Lowell Observatory to the area.
Additionally, the city’s Lake Mary water reservoir was an idea of Tim Riordan, and is named after their oldest daughter, Mary Riordan.
The Riordans understood that by helping bring better education, entertainment, jobs and stability to the area, they benefited by creating a better quality of life for their workers, who were then enticed to continue living in the community, Farretta said.
“It always benefits them,” Farretta said. “Their employees live here. You don’t see many companies thinking in the big picture or long term like that anymore.”
Despite how McPherson felt when the family first made the donation to the state, the former professor said the feeling of walking through the doors is like walking into history. His years teaching showed him that people don’t always remember the lessons he taught, but the stories he told.
“Things can’t last forever. I understand. Money is always a problem. I understand. Maintaining buildings as a contractor costs money. I understand. But with all of that, it’s really a jewel of Flagstaff,” McPherson said. “You asked me what would I wish: I wish that it could still be shared by the people of Flagstaff.”
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.