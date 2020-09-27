SUNDAY FEATURE: Experts, family descendants want Riordan Mansion State Historic Park preserved

“We’re going to be up a creek without a paddle,” Gannon said.

Gannon said elevation sickness has made trips up to Flagstaff and the Grand Canyon difficult. The younger generation of the family has books written about the Riordans to connect them to their past, and she also tries to preserve the legacy of the home by telling stories of her time spent there before it was donated.

She tells them about singing Christmas carols on a sleigh attached to the family station wagon on their plot of land, and playing with family by throwing things down the house’s air vent. Now that they’re older and out of the house, family members offer to donate heirlooms to the park when the state is interested, like McPherson, who returned the family's old upright piano a few years ago.

McPherson said they try to go to Flagstaff every year. If visitors to the mansion are lucky enough, they might catch him on a tour of the park.

“We would pay whatever it costs to take the tour, and every once in a while I would correct the person giving the tour, saying, ‘That’s actually not what happened,’” McPherson said. “People would turn around and look at us — it’s fun.”