Sitting high above the Colorado River, the Nankoweap Granaries may be the best-known archaeological site within the Grand Canyon, stopped at by nearly every commercial river trip.

But a new study by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has found that hundreds of other archaeological sites up and down the Colorado River, some thousands of years old, have been degraded by nearly half a century of operation of the Glen Canyon Dam.

In a paper published this spring, researchers found that 68% of archaeological sites along the river have been impacted by increased erosion as a result of dam operations. That’s up from 2000, when surveys showed only 56% of sites had such impacts.

The study comes after researchers looked at 50 years of aerial photography over sites and data collected over 30 years during site visits and surveys.

“So these sites that we're looking at and we're studying are situated on or in river flood deposits and sand dunes that were formed by the Colorado River sediment when it was deposited prior to the construction of Glen Canyon Dam,” said Joel Sankey, a research geologist for the USGS Southwest Biological Science Center in Flagstaff who led the study.

Sankey said what is most impacting sites is erosion -- but that doesn’t mean what you think. He said the erosion isn’t coming from the river cutting its way through beaches toward the archaeological sites on its banks.

Instead, the degradation comes from erosion caused by rain and runoff, an impact that sites were once better protected by under layers of wind-blown sand dunes. But the natural system that once protected those sites has been impacted by the dam upstream, which has changed the pattern of river flow, impacting ecology and, in a domino-like effect, putting archaeological sites at risk.

And it has a lot to do with wind, vegetation growth, and the loss of beaches and sandbars that the river’s flow pattern once created in abundance.

Helen Fairley, a social scientist with the USGS Southwest Biological Science Center, said before the dam’s construction in the early 1960s, the water level of the Colorado River through Grand Canyon could fluctuate drastically. At times, in the early summer or fall and winter, the river may have been a trickle, while at other times, melting snow or monsoons may have created a raging river.

“Pretty much on an annual basis, there were large spring floods that would have gone through [the Canyon] that were on the order of 80,000 cubic feet per second and got up to 100,000-120,000 cubic feet per second, on average about every eight years,” Fairley said.

The dam regulated that flow, releasing a comparatively steady and constant flow of water. Scientists and dam engineers have attempted to recreate those floods with high-flow experiment, during which the dam releases much more water than normal, but the effect is still nowhere close to the natural cycle pre-dam.

“But the way the dam was constructed, the highest amount of water that can be released is about 45,000 cubic feet per second,” Fairley said.

That natural cycle of high and low flows washed huge amounts of sediment and sand into the Canyon, and helped create significant beaches and sandbars along the banks of the Colorado River. That sand could then dry out and be carried by the wind to archaeological sites, burying and protecting them.

While some archaeological sites are as old as 9,000 years, the majority date from between 750 and 1250 A.D. and are associated with the Ancestral Puebloan people.

“They’re nothing on the scale of something like Mesa Verde,” Fairley said.

But the sites can vary from stone structures, agricultural fields, seasonal campsites, petroglyphs and pictographs, roasting pits and quarries.

Other sites come from after European Americans began living in the vicinity of the area in the 1860s and beyond, and include cowboy camps and ferry boat or river crossing infrastructure.

And preserving all those sites is important, Fairley said, representing the history of human life within the Canyon.

The Grand Canyon is a deeply important place for regional tribes, representing the cultural emergence point for several Indigenous peoples.

Just this month, a coalition of 13 tribes with connections to the Grand Canyon were successful in pushing the federal government for the creation of a new national monument around the Canyon.

The Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni – Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument, created by President Joe Biden last week, brought new protections to nearly 1 million acres around the Canyon, an acknowledgment of the deep historical and cultural ties so many tribes have to the Grand Canyon and the lands that surround it.

But the steady flow released by the dam has changed all that. Only a fraction of the sediment and sand that once entered the canyon still does, mostly from the Paria River, and to a lesser extent, the Little Colorado River, Fairley said.

At the same time, the relatively steady water levels have allowed native and non-native plants to begin growing much closer to the river.

That vegetation has knock-on impacts of its own. Many sandbars that once may have dried out and been carried by the wind are now thick with plant life, holding the sand in place and blocking winds that once carried sand and buried archaeological sites.

Mitigation options

With all that, Sankey said there are some potential solutions to the problem.

For one, conducting more high and low flows from the Canyon could help, getting the river somewhat closer to its natural flow.

While the high flows provide the opportunity to deposit sand higher up on the banks and sweep sediment into the Canyon, very low flows could allow sand that is consistently wet and heavy to again dry out, be picked up by the wind and deposited back on top of archaeological sites, Sankey said.

And in a time where climate scientists are expecting water levels in Lake Powell to steadily drop, and the news is dominated by fights over access to the river, pushing for low flows could be more achievable than additional high-flow experiments.

But perhaps most significant could be the removal of vegetation.

“Specifically, removing vegetation that's encroached on the river sandbars,” Sankey said. “So not removing vegetation from archaeological sites, but removing vegetation that's encroaching on river sandbars. Because otherwise, what that vegetation does, it just creates this barrier to the wind being able to blow from the sand bars to the archaeological sites.”

Some of that work has already begun.

In 2019, Sankey said USGS began a project in coordination with the National Park Service to begin removing vegetation around specific sites.

And that work has already started to show some results.

The effort does not come without precedent. The study points to similar work that has been done in New Zealand to protect archaeological sites associated with ancestral Maori peoples that have historically been buried within dune fields.

The repeated use of herbicide to kill certain dune grasses successfully increased the amount of sand carried by the wind and re-covered sites with sand.