State environmental agency requires stricter monitoring of uranium mine near Grand Canyon

In September 2019, members of the public protested the permits at an ADEQ public hearing. Groups like the Grand Canyon Trust, Center for Biological Diversity and Sierra Club joined in the opposition to the mine at the meeting. Those activist groups and members of the public pushed the department to adopt the individual permit for the purpose of shutting down the mine.

Alicyn Gitlin, an organizer for the Sierra Club's Grand Canyon chapter, felt it unlikely that the department was going to take action to close the mine, citing the department's review of mine documents that said the mine's impact on water supplies are "extremely unlikely." Gitlin said science is not settled on whether or not the mine could cause water contamination, and doesn't want to take the risk.

“I’m not hopeful that they’re going to protect the groundwater and protect wildlife,” Gitlin said. “They’re really writing off a lot of threats from this mine as non-issues. It’s really disheartening and unfortunate.”

Putesoy said the tribe will continue to stay in this fight for their people's safety.

"The water is our life," Putesoy said. "We will fight to protect it. We will fight to keep it clean."