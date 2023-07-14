As fire crews across northern Arizona continue to contain several blazes, Congress is looking to make permanent an increase in federal firefighter pay.

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema introduced a new bill, co-signed by several other western-based senators, to increase federal wildland fire pay permanently.

“So I've introduced a new piece of legislation, with bipartisan support, that extends this funding and makes it permanent so our firefighters don't see a pay cut starting Oct. 1,” Sinema told the Arizona Daily Sun.

Federal firefighting agencies have long struggled with low morale, retention, and recruitment due to low pay and the lack of other benefits, all while working in difficult and dangerous conditions.

For years, the pay federal firefighters receive has been comparable to minimum wage.

Last year, pay for wildland firefighters was increased as part of the trillion dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill. Within that bill -- which also had money for transit, roads and broadband access -- was $8.25 billion for wildfire issues.

The bill ensured no federal firefighter made less than $15 an hour.

“That included a significant pay raise for our federal wildland firefighters. The good news is they now have full-time work year-round, and receive appropriate pay that matches their skill level and the risk of their job,” Sinema said. “But that funding runs out on Sept. 30 of this year.”

Sinema said her bill, the Wildland Firefighter Paycheck Protection Act, will make permanent the increase in pay for federal firefighters.

The bill also makes permanent a change from seasonal employment to year-round. According to Sinema, that change not only ensures federal firefighters can better support themselves but also helps land management agencies keep up with an evolving fire season that has been getting longer due to climate change.

“In the past, we only paid wildland firefighters during ‘fire season.’ But as folks in Flagstaff are well aware, fire season starts earlier than it used to and lasts longer than it used to because of our changing climate,” Sinema said. “So in addition to changing it to year-round, we now have wildland firefighters who are on the clock during fire season, but also working outside of fire season to do mitigation work and prevention work so the next year's fire season is not as damaging.”

The move was applauded by the National Federation of Federal Employees, which represents federal workers.

“It is critical that Congress passes this legislation as soon as possible,” said NFFE National President Randy Erwin in a statement.

If Congress fails to act before Sept. 30, federal wildland firefighters could see as much as a 50% cut in pay, a reduction of as much as $20,000 for many, according to the NFFE.

The measure is not the only congressional action hoping to solidify the pay hike for federal firefighters.

In May, several senators and members of the U.S. House of Representatives reintroduced a separate bill that not only addressed wages but also benefits received by both temporary and permanent federal firefighters. Known as the Tim Act -- after Wyoming smokejumper Tim Hart, who died fighting a fire in 2021 -- that bill would set federal wildland fire pay at a minimum of $20 an hour, and included language to ensure federal firefighters had access to healthcare, mental health services and housing assistance.

That bill was reintroduced only by Democrats and failed to pass in 2022. But Sinema says she is confident that her bill will pass Congress and be signed into law.

“There was broad bipartisan support for protecting the salaries of our wildland firefighters. The co-sponsors of my legislation include senators from both sides of the aisle for the entire western region of the U.S. where we are continuously devastated by these fires,” Sinema said.

The bill was co-sponsored by Republican Sens. John Barrasso of Wyoming and Steven Daines of Montana, and Democratic Sens. Jon Tester of Montana, Alex Padilla of California and Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

“It should be evident to every member of Congress that the wildfire crisis is not slowing down any time soon,” Erwin said. “Congress has a responsibility to ensure we have a workforce that can appropriately respond and mitigate any threat, including wildfires. I urge Congress to quickly pass the Wildland Firefighter Paycheck Protection Act before it is too late.”