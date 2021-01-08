Several leaders throughout northern Arizona sign joint statement condemning D.C. takeover

Additionally, the letter was signed by the Flagstaff Education Association, the Flagstaff Law Enforcement Association, the Northern Arizona Interfaith Council and the University Union of Northern Arizona-American Federation of Teachers, among others.

“We may not always agree about the virtues or failings of the U.S. Constitution, but we recognize that our hope of living decently with one another rests in shared respect for it. We are proud to join, across our many differences, in affirming our founding document against its attackers this day,” the letter reads.

Coconino County Attorney William Ring also issued a statement condemning the events and accusing President Donald Trump of encouraging “a mob that invaded the citadel of our democracy.”

“The purported cause for the protest -- that the losing presidential candidate actually won in a landslide -- has no basis in fact or law,” Ring’s statement read. “We at the Coconino County Attorney’s Office are grateful for the heroism of law enforcement that put down the insurrection -- commenced at a time when Arizona’s votes were being counted.”

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors also released a statement late Thursday night condemning the takeover.