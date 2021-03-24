Rep. Walt Blackman announces he's seeking seat in House

Blackman first announced his intention to run for Congress during a rally in Queen Creek earlier this month. During the rally, he said he came to the decision to run for Congress after prayer and speaking to his wife.

“She said, 'You better do what God told you to do.' That’s why I’m running for Congress.

"We need the type of people in Congress who will stand up to those who want to tear down our country. We need the type of people in Congress that will look them in the face and say [...] 'I am an American,' and I will make sure that you hear that. The people I represent will make sure that you hear it. And, by golly, if you don’t hear it, watch out, because we're coming to get you,” Blackman told the crowd.

Blackman has been among several northern Arizona politicians who have continued to cast doubts on the 2020 presidential election, even months after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, and after an insurrection attempted to keep former President Donald Trump in office in January.

And that continued during the rally in Queen Creek, during which Blackman said he didn’t serve in the military and fight in the Middle East only to come back and doubt whether his vote supporting Trump had counted.