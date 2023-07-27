Special survey vehicles will begin driving all across Coconino County this week collecting data on the condition of over 300 miles of paved roads that are maintained by the county.

The work, being done by Austin, Texas-based Roadway Asset Services (RAS), will help the county’s Public Works Engineering Division determine the overall condition of paved roads, and prioritize future maintenance and capital improvement projects.

Officials say the data gathered will also be invaluable toward determining optimal treatments to cost-effectively extend the service life of paved county roads.

Using high-resolution digital cameras and other precision instrumentation, RAS vehicles will collect imagery on all pavement and above-ground transportation-related assets located within county right-of-way. In order to ensure the highest quality of data and imagery, the vehicles will only collect data during daylight hours.

The project is expected to last approximately one month; however, this is subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen factors.

If residents have any questions or need additional information regarding the data collection vehicles, project or process, they are encouraged to contact Coconino County Public Works at (928) 679-8300.