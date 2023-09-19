Well over a year since the passage of Flagstaff’s 10-year housing plan by the city council in February of 2022, city staff say they are hard at work implementing aspects of the plan.

But while the creation and passage of that 60-page plan was no simple task, translating the effort into action may be just as long and arduous a road.

The plan has lofty goals. With nearly 60 individual policy efforts and proposed strategies, the plan aims at the creation or preservation of 7,976 housing units by 2031, with a minimum of 10% of them being designated affordable housing.

Earlier this month, the city’s housing staff reported to the city council on what is in their current implementation plan, and what they have been working on and accomplished in that effort.

Sarah Darr, the city housing director, said the city has finished an update of its Limited English Proficiency Plan, which is designed to ensure residents who might struggle with English are still able to access city housing services.

Darr said the housing section is also working with the planning department to have affordable housing added as an allowed use within certain parts of the zoning code, especially for what can be built on city-owned properties.

And the city has hired a consultant to review city codes, processes and fees related to building and development. Changing some of those internal processes could lessen the cost and time it takes to build housing within the city, she said.

Additionally, Darr said officials are trying to spread the word on the work they are doing and communicate with the public about the housing crisis the city faces.

About 27% of homeowners and 57% of renters pay more than 30% of their income for housing, and fit the definition for being “cost-burdened,” according to the plan.

But Darr also cautioned the council that Flagstaff and the city are now on the bleeding edge of these kinds of housing efforts. That’s not always a good thing; because there are very few other communities that have implemented similar measures, there is no blueprint and the city could make mistakes along the way.

When other cities are taking action, the strategies they are employing don’t always make sense for Flagstaff. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic there has been a lessened demand for office space and more people are working from home, so some cities have encouraged companies to convert office space into housing. But that is not something that really works in Flagstaff, according to Darr.

“We are not faced with that challenge of a dying downtown, so we are looking for other examples,” she said.

Bite-sized progress

In implementing the plan, city staff are breaking it up into more bite-sized chunks, Justyna Costa, the city assistant housing director, told the Arizona Daily Sun.

Each year, according to Costa, staff will identify a handful of those policies and strategies as ones to work on and accomplish that year. Then they can begin to work on those efforts in way that is easy for both the public, and themselves, to track within a separate annual implementation plan.

“Because if you're looking at all the strategies, it's massive and overwhelming and scary. So we decided to do these implementation plans to actually be able to work on it, and then report on it and say what we've done,” she said.

Even so, while some policies and strategies may be accomplished within just a year’s time, others could take much longer, Costa said.

Even when working off a plan that outlines all they want to accomplish, the gears of government can be slow, said housing program manager Adriana Fisher.

“So it can be kind of a lengthy process to complete them,” she said.

A single policy within the plan may go through a process that includes public comment periods, discussions with the housing commission and discussions with the city council -- and time for staff to take that feedback into account, making adjustments to the policy, before it is finally put into place.

The issue of funding could also pose a challenge, even after voters approved the housing bond in 2022. Individual efforts can require funding out of the city’s general fund, going through the city’s annual budget process, where they will be weighed against the funding needs of other city priorities and services.

Case in point: the current evaluation of city codes and regulations that could be changed to make building housing in Flagstaff somewhat easier and cheaper. The city is partnering with a consultant to review those codes, but the effort was funded with temporary monies out of the general fund this year.

And with that work expected to take much longer than a single fiscal year, it will be up to city council and staff to ensure that the temporary funding for the effort continues to remain within the budget in years to come.

Other efforts have seen similar funding mechanisms. Some staff who work with landlords and homeless populations to find and maintain housing have also been funded in a temporary way for the last three years.

Even so, Costa is optimistic.

“Right now I am so excited because the 10-year plan and the bond passing are two of the most amazing things [I’ve seen at the city] because we now have money to be able to make some changes and really try to make an impact. So it's a really fun and exciting time,” she said.