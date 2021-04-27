Police protesters, counter-protesters rally outside Flagstaff City Hall

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We collectively advocate that our police department and all police departments be defunded, and that a meaningful investment be made in addressing the harms of race- and class-based violence,” FlagStats said in a statement to the Arizona Daily Sun.

In the days leading up to the meeting, FlagStats urged public commenters to take part in Council’s policing discussion and support an effort to reallocate police funds to other social services. The group has called for the reduction of the Flagstaff Police Department’s budget by 55%.

But as the evening progressed, a group of counter-protesters began to gather on the opposite side of the city hall lawn. Dozens of residents had accumulated in support of the police department by the time the council meeting was already underway.

Those in opposition of police defunding contend that the department is already undermanned and underpaid. FPD Police Chief Dan Musselman echoed these concerns.

“The number of police officers serving the Flagstaff community in comparison to the amount of violent and property crime already presents some challenges,” Musselman told the Arizona Daily Sun.