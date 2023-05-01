After the recycling center closed suddenly last week, City of Flagstaff officials are still asking residents to hold onto their recyclables this week.

Public works director Scott Overton told the Arizona Daily Sun that city staff are working hard to get recycling services back up and running, but they just need a little more time.

“I will tell you this week, we have suspended service. So this will be our fourth day today [of no residential recycle pickup]. We are looking at all options as quickly as possible want to give the community plenty of resources. But they have to make sense,” Overton said. “This is a really significant focus of the city; staff are really working on all fronts.”

The solution to Flagstaff’s recycling woes looks to be Phoenix, which Overton said operates a large, modern recycling plant.

Overton said city staff are in the midst of drawing up an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with the City of Phoenix to send recyclables to the facility. Overton said they are moving as quickly as possible to get that contract completed and to Flagstaff City Council for approval.

At the moment, the agreement is set to go before Council on May 23. City staff had hoped to find a solution by Monday, but that proved unfeasible.

Should the contract be approved at that time, the effort would still represent a real sprint for the speed at which municipal governments usually operate. But that could still mean several more weeks of no recycle pickup for Flagstaff residents.

Overton said he is wary to see recycling serves halted any longer than the remainder of this week.

He said they may be able to restart collection and begin bringing those materials down to Phoenix even before the agreement is signed.

“If we can line up some trucking and some logistics and we can get to council. I think we can probably even accelerate it a little bit sooner than it takes for the actual IGA to be adopted,” Overton said. “And [the City of Phoenix has] been super helpful. They've been very open, they understand the predicament we're in, and I think they will do anything they can do to help us and bridge that gap to the [adoption of the] IGA.”

At the moment, Overton said they are working through the details of logistics, understanding the best way to collect and truck the materials “down the hill.”

He said he certainly understands the frustration of residents about the pause in recycling pickup, adding that city staff are in the same boat as residents on that account.

But as much as they would love to restart recycling pickup this week, Overton said for the moment they find themselves in somewhat of a catch-22.

Either they restart recycling services before they are ready and have no other option but bringing those materials to the landfill, or they ask residents to hang on to those materials for just a little longer. Both of those alternatives may make residents unhappy, Overton admitted, but he hoped residents can understand the dilemma and hang on to recyclables for just a little longer.

And indeed, that is exactly what is still happening with commercial recycle services.

Because of overflow concerns and capacity limitations of businesses, commercial recycling pickup is continuing, but that material is just being brought to the landfill, a city media release stated.

So far, providing residents with rebates for the fees associated with recycle pickup due to the pause has not been discussed, Overton said. That would be something that staff would want city council direction on before approaching.

This all comes after Norton Environmental Inc., which has operated Flagstaff’s MRF for over 20 years, suddenly told the city last week it would be closing its doors and could not accept recyclables.

The city’s contract with Norton was set to expire in September.

Overton said even before that news, the city was already in talks with Phoenix to begin shipping materials to the valley. This development simply sped up the process significantly.

And Overton said it makes a lot of sense for Flagstaff to “piggyback” onto the facility in Phoenix. Building or modernizing the Flagstaff facility was deemed off the table by city council back in 2019, and reiterated in 2020.

The MRF run by Phoenix already supports countless other communities, including nearly all of the cities within the Phoenix metro area.

And the introduction of recycled materials from Flagstaff would represent just a drop in the bucket for that facility. Operating about 22 hours every day, that facility process the same amount of recycled materials in a single week than Flagstaff generates over an entire year, Overton said.

It remains unclear exactly why Norton decided to stop accepting recyclables. The company could not be reached for comment.

But city staff indicated the closure appears to be related to a fire that occurred at the facility early last week. That fire may have damaged equipment and given how close to the end of the contract the company was, and the already difficult recycling business, the company may have decided to simply cease operations.