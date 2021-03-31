New bill hopes to support communities after Navajo Generating Station closure

“It’s not just tribal communities, it’s every community. Two hundred-some communities in the country that are losing power plants. To assist them in stabilizing their economies or getting tax dollars back into the school districts and the counties,” O’Halleran said.

And O’Halleran said he sees this plan as a potential part of the current infrastructure and climate plan that Democrats now appear focused on.

That effort, called the “build back better” plan, is meant to support post COVID-19 economic growth while also addressing issues of ongoing climate change.

O’Halleran said he believes that while the closure of coal-fired plants will help address climate change, it’s not the only reason they are closing. Cheaper forms of energy such as renewables and natural gas are also important factors, he said.

The bill hopes to assist communities in several ways, including allocating $1.35 billion in federal funding to supporting communities that see plant closures.

Within that allocation, $50 million annually, or a total of $700 million, would go to economic development planning to distressed impacted areas over 14 years.

Impacted areas would also see another $50 million annually for infrastructure investments over five years.