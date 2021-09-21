Mountain Line shares site plans for downtown connection center

To see those goals accomplished the new connection center will add an administrative building for Mountain Line as well as expand the current bus bays to accommodate growth in transit. Basic necessities such as restrooms and space for operations and dispatch services are included in the plans for the building.

Also included in the development is a planned civic space for community use, featuring proposed outdoor seating and an elevated stage for events. Other amenities will include an indoor waiting area, a place to purchase bus passes, customer service, and separated sidewalks and bikeways.

Morley said the development will take a phased approach in coordination with city officials to see that the Rio de Flag flood control project that coexists on the land parcel is not interfered with.

Morley said the planned site of the administrative building, located to the west of the current connection center, is out of the way of the Rio de Flag and can be implemented right away. The rest of the project will need to match the pace of the flood control development.

“We’ll get the building done as soon as we can, and then we’ll work on the bus bays and the civic space area which we are really referring to as phase two,” Morley said.