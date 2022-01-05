Mayor Deasy tests positive for COVID; special Flagstaff City Council Thursday meeting set

On Wednesday evening, after various input from city councilmembers, City Manager Heidi Hansen called for a special Flagstaff City Council meeting to take place Thursday afternoon. The meeting will be “basically two parts,” according to Mayor Paul Deasy.

“We’re reassessing whether members of Council would be interested in going full virtual temporarily given the current COVID surge," Deasy said. Secondly, I’m hoping that we can partner with the county to provide rapid, free at-home tests at city hall and site locations where people can pick them up.”

Calls for the special meeting came on the heels of Deasy announcing Wednesday morning on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

In light of the announcement, Deasy’s attendance of Tuesday night's city council meeting earned rebuffs from other councilmembers.

“Yesterday we had groups of high-schoolers coming up for recognition at the beginning of the council meeting,” said Councilmember Adam Shimoni. “And now we've got to let them and their families know that they’ve been exposed. That’s so embarrassing for the city. We need to lead by example and expect nothing less. I want to extend compassion for Paul and anyone who’s going through COVID, but given how this variant is passed, we need to act out of an abundance of caution.”

“I’m really confused and pretty upset by this,” added Councilmember Austin Aslan. “We learned today that the mayor has been quietly getting tested all week, because he has several known COVID exposures inside his own home, and the mayor comes to city hall on Tuesday, secretly putting staff at risk, putting his Council colleagues at risk. I know he shopped at REI on Sunday, so he’s putting the community at risk too.

"This all seems very ironic for a person that has been almost theatrical in his protestations about the needs for COVID safety protocols and aggressive funding.”

Deasy addressed the situation in a response.

“There was no reason for me to believe that yesterday I was positive,” Deasy said, referring to Tuesday night's city council meeting. “I took an at-home test that was negative before entering council [chambers]. I take tests a couple times a week to ensure that, and I was asymptomatic. So I’m pretty confused as to why there would be folks thinking I was knowingly positive. That’s pretty ridiculous.”

In October, Deasy called a special meeting to discuss a COVID-19 warning system for public schools. That session failed to meet quorum and was adjourned after just six minutes. At the time, some councilmembers said the meeting was an attempt to subvert city council by calling a special session that not all members could attend.

It is unclear how many councilmembers will be able to attend the special Thursday meeting. The special session is currently slated for 5 p.m. and should be accessible for streaming through the City of Flagstaff website.

