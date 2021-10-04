Judge weighs law that penalizes Flagstaff for higher minimum wage

And Smith said it's even more restrictive than that. He said cities that want to exercise their right to have a higher minimum wage have to agree to accept what state agencies tell them is their higher cost "without any impact from you, the cities, and only if you accept a methodology that is not economically sound from Smith's perspective."

Karlson, however, argued this isn't about penalizing cities that have a higher minimum wage.

"It's really the state taxpayers trying to recoup the cost of programs that are going to be impacted by the city," she said. "The city isn't entitled to subsidized increased minimum wage."

Smith said he sees a flaw in that argument.

"You're saying that it's designed to protect the taxpayer," the judge told Karlson. "But those are the same taxpayers who passed the initiative that quite plainly says that cities can have a minimum wage higher than the state minimum wage. Does that tell me what the taxpayers want?"