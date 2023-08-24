The Coconino County Board of Supervisors passed an emergency resolution in response to flooding in Tusayan earlier this week.

The resolution, which should free up funds to assist in responding to the flooding, was signed Thursday by newly appointed board chair Jeronimo Vasquez.

County officials said the resolution also authorizes County Emergency Management and the Sheriff’s Office to issue further shelter in place or evacuation orders should another significant rainfall event affect Tusayan.

The county worked with Tusayan leadership to facilitate an in-person community meeting for residents of Tusayan and Grand Canyon Village Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Tusayan Town Hall, 845 Mustang Drive.

Tuesday’s storm produced an estimated three inches of rainfall in less than one hour, concentrated over a wash east of Tusayan. Up to three feet of water impacted homes, hotels and closed State Route 64, forcing close to 100 residents and visitors to evacuate.

Residents had been under an order to boil water after concerns that flooding had impacted drinking water. But after testing by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, that order has been lifted.

But county officials warned residents to prepare for the possibility of additional flooding in the coming days.

“With more inclement weather in the forecast, the Board strongly recommend residents throughout the County prepare for the possibility of a “shelter in place” or evacuation order, an extended period of power outage, or the inability to access homes, and to prepare an emergency kit that contains clothes, medicines, and important documents for each member of the family and household pets to last a minimum of 72 hours,” a county media release stated.

Officials advise that residents should also prepare an emergency plan that includes a means to alert family members and a plan to move pets and/or livestock to safety.

All residents are also encouraged to know their neighborhood’s evacuation zone and register for emergency notifications at www.coconino.az.gov/ready.