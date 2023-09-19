Flagstaff’s most iconic park is now more accessible.

The City of Flagstaff put the final touches on a slew of Americans with Disabilities Act improvements to Buffalo Park last week.

Among the improvements was new surfacing of the majority of the 2-mile Nate Avery loop with a gravel that is significantly easier to travel on for those with a disability or wheelchair users.

Rachael Simukonda has served on the city’s commission on Inclusion and Adaptive Living for over two years and said the improvements are a game changer for residents like her who use a wheelchair.

The gravel that previously made up the path was much larger chunks of aggregate. That could make navigating the path very difficult for someone in a wheelchair, or who had difficulty walking.

The larger gravel chunks could be a challenge to roll a wheel over and it was not uncommon to have loose sections of gravel in which a wheel could sink in — be it the wheel on a mobility device or even a bicycle.

“It’s so much easier now than trying to get around then,” Simukonda said. “I personally will be going up there on the full 2-mile trail twice a week now. I couldn’t get up there before in my wheelchair.”

Simukonda said the improvements the city has made to Buffalo Park, in addition to the completion of the more accessible entrance to the downtown library, represent some important steps in creating a more welcoming and accessible environment within the City of Flagstaff.

The improvements to Buffalo Park come after years of work and effort on the part of both city staff and disability advocates, said City Parks and Recreation Director Amy Hagin.

City Multi-Model Transportation Planner Martin Ince said the efforts began in earnest just before the pandemic.

“A couple of years ago the city’s commission on inclusion and adaptive living did an audit of the Flagstaff Urban Trail System and said some people use wheelchairs. And they gave a handful of recommendations to the city, including some specific ones for Buffalo Park. That’s really how the idea started,” Ince said. “Buffalo Park was important to them because it’s so iconic, just wanting to make Buffalo Park more accessible to the community.”

Most of the work was completed by parks department staff, and Hagin said that was no easy task when the department is still significantly understaffed.

“We did use a contractor for the concrete portion. But the fact that park staff did all this while being down 40% staff and with this past winter, which literally kicked our ass. [That we were able to get this done,] we’re like, ‘This is awesome,’” Hagin said.

Hagin said the department finding a way to get the project done is a testament to the hard work of Parks Supervisor Lynold Herder.

The project was paid for in part with a $100,000 grant from Arizona State Parks & Trails, along with about $134,000 from the City of Flagstaff.

Only one section of the trail still uses the older gravel type, the section just to the west of the entrance that winds down a steep hill before reconnecting to the rest of the loop, according to Hagin. Even so, the newly improved path still creates a full loop within the park.

“We basically graded down a couple inches, put the new mix down, rolled it and compacted it,” Hagin said. “It’s pretty awesome.”

And Ince said while the new material was placed to make the path better for residents with disabilities, it really improves the experience for all.

“For any version of small wheels, like people who use a walker or push a baby strollers, it’s much better,” Ince said.

The new path comes alongside several other improvements designed to increase accessibility that have been added in the past year.

Four ADA compliant parking spaces now sit just outside the park’s entrance. And a concrete paved path now connects those parking spots to the set of bathrooms that was completed in 2020, and to the newly improved gravel path.

The activity stations along the trail have also seen work. The city purchased six new activity stations, accessible to all, which were installed around the trail in January, Hagin said.

She added that the city hopes to replace all 18 activity stations at some point. The challenge to replacing every station currently is simply finding enough different stations that a company produces.

“As more get developed, it’s something we can keep an eye out for,” Hagin said. “But the cool thing is they can be used by anyone.”

And in the meantime, she said, the city has worked to make the older activity stations somewhat more accessible. Every activity station had been completely surrounded by railroad ties, which acted as a border for each station.

“But there’s no way you could wheel up to that,” Hagin said.

Parks staff have now removed the front most railroad tie, making all the stations more accessible to someone in a wheelchair, or to someone who simply may have had a hard time stepping over the obstacle.

Both Hagin and Ince said they hope to replace the entirety of the urban trail system eventually with the new more accessible gravel material. Hagin said at the moment, they are replacing the old gravel with the new material as individual areas need to be repaired.

“Where we’ve had to repair washouts, like at the duck pond, we put this down now. So where we have large repairs to make, it gets reconstructed with this. And then any new trail segments are built with this or concrete,” Hagin said.