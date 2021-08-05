Hundreds enjoy Flagstaff's National Night Out at Bushmaster Park

One of the public safety partners that operated a booth throughout the evening was Coconino County Victim Witness Services, an organization that offers support to individuals that have experienced trauma.

The organization’s outreach and education coordinator Maria Olto said the event was a success, especially on the heels of a year where community events were sparse.

“We haven’t had a break from talking all night, “ Olto said. “It's been such a long time since we’ve had community events. I know that I have personally been itching to get out. It’s been so great to see all of the community resources come together; I haven’t seen something like this in a long time."

For Vitalant Arizona, a local blood bank, the festivities were an opportunity to collect blood donations. Midway through the evening, more than 10 people had already given blood through the mobile blood draw service that was present.

The NAUPD said Night Out allowed the agency to connect with members of the community it might not regularly interact with.

“Some people don’t get to see us and we don’t always have that same level of exposure as the other agencies,” NAUPD spokesperson Eric Greenwald said. “We like to remind people who we are and what we do.”