Hundreds enjoy Flagstaff's National Night Out at Bushmaster Park

It was all fun and games during Tuesday’s National Night Out as local law enforcement agencies crowded the fields of Bushmaster Park to enjoy some quality time with residents.
The annual community-building campaign featured free food, live music from the Flagstaff Community Band and friendly cornhole competition.
In all, more than a dozen public safety partners showed up to engage with the public -- including the Flagstaff Police Department, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, the Northern Arizona University Police Department, the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Flagstaff office.
Even the FPD bomb disposal robot was in attendance, and kids seemed eager to learn more about the unique piece of law enforcement equipment. Flagstaff Police Detective Morgan Murray was happy to provide an explanation.
“This is what we are going to use if we need to remotely carry out a task,” Murray told one family. “If we need to search a building for a person, for example, this can be used to open doors, climb stairs and even pick stuff up.”
Officers control the device from the FPD Bomb Squad truck, which was also on display in the Bushmaster parking lot.
“The kids love coming out and seeing the robot and seeing the truck,” Murray said. “A lot of people don't realize we have a bomb squad or what their function is, so events like these allow us to open their eyes."
Flagstaff City Councilmember Jim McCarthy joked that the robot looked like the “Mars rover.”
Just across the parking lot, a fleet of the FPD motorcycle squad began weaving through cone patterns as a small crowd gathered to witness the action. Onlookers grinned as the officers took turns displaying their skills.
Flagstaff Police Chief Dan Musselman said events like National Night Out are important to show the community that the “public are the police and the police are the public.”
“We’re also your friends, your neighbors, your dads, moms, sisters and brothers,” Musselman said. “We’re all in this world together and it is important to take care of each other.”
Musselman said that after the annual event was canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns, it was “important to be here this year for the community members that look forward to coming out.” At the end of the event, it was estimated that there were more than 600 community members in attendance.
The large crowd meant that plenty of hot dogs were needed to keep the visitors fed. This year, the food was donated by The Peaks Senior Living Center, Findlay Auto, Allstate and Bimbo Bakeries.
FPD spokesperson Odis Brockman said the event “would not be possible” without the help of community partners willing to make donations.
One of the public safety partners that operated a booth throughout the evening was Coconino County Victim Witness Services, an organization that offers support to individuals that have experienced trauma.
The organization’s outreach and education coordinator Maria Olto said the event was a success, especially on the heels of a year where community events were sparse.
“We haven’t had a break from talking all night, “ Olto said. “It's been such a long time since we’ve had community events. I know that I have personally been itching to get out. It’s been so great to see all of the community resources come together; I haven’t seen something like this in a long time."
For Vitalant Arizona, a local blood bank, the festivities were an opportunity to collect blood donations. Midway through the evening, more than 10 people had already given blood through the mobile blood draw service that was present.
The NAUPD said Night Out allowed the agency to connect with members of the community it might not regularly interact with.
“Some people don’t get to see us and we don’t always have that same level of exposure as the other agencies,” NAUPD spokesperson Eric Greenwald said. “We like to remind people who we are and what we do.”
He said participating in community outreach events is important for law enforcement because it allows for “positive interactions” with the community.