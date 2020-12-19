Friends of Flagstaff's Future hires new executive director

Friends of Flagstaff's Future has announced the hiring of a new executive director, Michele James, according to a press release.
James has lived and worked in Flagstaff for more than 20 years. She has a background in both science and art, with a master's degree in Sustainable Communities from NAU and a bachelor's degree in Wildlife Biology and Technical Journalism from Colorado State University.
James has been a wildlife biologist with Grand Canyon National Park and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, a research coordinator for NAU's Fossil Creek restoration, a species conservation program manager with Grand Canyon Trust and a stakeholder with the Falgstaff Forest Partnership.
"With Michele on board, we are finally able to resume our work of monitoring and reporting to the community what our City Council and other entities are doing that will affect the future of Flagstaff," said F3 board president Susie Garretson. "Through her efforts we are confident that we will once again become the leading citizen’s voice to advocate for policies and actions that will help to ensure the long-term livability, vitality and happiness of our Flagstaff community."
For more on Friends of Flagstaff's Future, visit https://friendsofflagstaff.org/
