Friends of Flagstaff's Future hires new executive director

James has lived and worked in Flagstaff for more than 20 years. She has a background in both science and art, with a master's degree in Sustainable Communities from NAU and a bachelor's degree in Wildlife Biology and Technical Journalism from Colorado State University.

"With Michele on board, we are finally able to resume our work of monitoring and reporting to the community what our City Council and other entities are doing that will affect the future of Flagstaff," said F3 board president Susie Garretson. "Through her efforts we are confident that we will once again become the leading citizen’s voice to advocate for policies and actions that will help to ensure the long-term livability, vitality and happiness of our Flagstaff community."