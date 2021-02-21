Fourth Street and Cedar-Lockett roundabout nears design phase

In both trials the single roundabout was the preferred choice, as Council ultimately agreed that the singular roundabout was the best direction. Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy said he prefers the single-lane version of the concept.

Amajor drawback of moving forward with the single roundabout, however, is that it cuts off the corner of an existing single-family home, requiring the city to purchase the property and relocate the residents.

“That is certainly something we don’t take lightly -- which is why we wanted to have an alternative option to present to Council,” City traffic engineer Jeffrey Baumann said.

A non-circular option still curves in the same way as a roundabout -- the current concepts could be described as egg-shaped. These designs were considered to account for existing property and the shape of the roads.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After receiving conceptual direction from city council the project now enters the design phase expected to last through 2021. The city will from there begin talks of property acquisition before construction is planned to begin in 2022.