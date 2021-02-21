Fourth Street and Cedar-Lockett roundabout nears design phase

It looks like another roundabout might be in the city’s future, this time replacing the intersection at Fourth Street and Cedar-Lockett costing close to $2 million.
Though, the city will only be on the hook for about $60,000 dollars of its own funds for the construction due to a federal grant.
Flagstaff commuters might be familiar with the roundabout at Switzer Canyon and Turquoise Drive completed in 2019 and that went through a similar process.
Both roundabouts were the recipient of grants from the Highway Safety Improvement Project, which grants federal funds to achieve a “significant reduction in traffic, injuries and fatalities on all public roads” through infrastructure improvement.
Flagstaff City Council on Tuesday was presented with two early-stage concepts.
City planners looked at concepts for more than a dozen potential roundabouts specific to the area, including non-circular roundabouts, a single roundabout intersection and a multiple roundabout intersection. They ultimately landed on two potential concepts for Council approval: a double non-circular roundabout and single non-circular roundabout.
Initial feedback from commuters indicates a concern that the double roundabout is too complex. Additionally, the design team scored both options on four factors: operations for all modes, environmental factors, building and structure impacts and right of way needs.
In both trials the single roundabout was the preferred choice, as Council ultimately agreed that the singular roundabout was the best direction. Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy said he prefers the single-lane version of the concept.
Amajor drawback of moving forward with the single roundabout, however, is that it cuts off the corner of an existing single-family home, requiring the city to purchase the property and relocate the residents.
“That is certainly something we don’t take lightly -- which is why we wanted to have an alternative option to present to Council,” City traffic engineer Jeffrey Baumann said.
A non-circular option still curves in the same way as a roundabout -- the current concepts could be described as egg-shaped. These designs were considered to account for existing property and the shape of the roads.
After receiving conceptual direction from city council the project now enters the design phase expected to last through 2021. The city will from there begin talks of property acquisition before construction is planned to begin in 2022.
Flagstaff is considering implementing additional roundabouts as an alternative to other traffic control measures, according to Jeremy DeGeyter, Flagstaff capital improvements project manager. He added that public acceptance of roundabouts is growing, citing positive feedback on the Turquoise Drive and Switzer Canyon junction.
Councilmember Austin Aslan said he sees the value in roundabouts and that it is nice to hear that public approval is catching up with the value of implementing them.
“A modern roundabout should be considered anywhere a traffic signal or stop control is under consideration,” Baumann said.
Roundabouts have many benefits, according to Baumann, such as reducing vehicle speed near schools, improving pedestrian crossing opportunities and making the areas safer for cyclists.
A roundabout also has the potential to lessen collisions in areas with a high frequency.
Reducing collisions was a significant factor in the HSIP application process for the Fourth and Cedar-Lockett improvements, which ultimately met the criteria needed to qualify for a grant. The project began as a safety scan conducted by the city to identify areas in need of crash-reduction factors.
“This was a high crash location and we are hoping to solve that crash pattern with the HSIP funding,” Baumann said.
The cost benefit ratio of the project is five-to-one, Baumann said, meaning planners expect the project cost will amount to five times less spending than upkeeping the high collision intersection.
Several high-traffic establishments exist near the Fourth and Cedar-Lockett intersection, such as North Country Healthcare, East Flagstaff Library, Coconino Community College and a few primary schools.
City planners said the proposed roundabout will implement a 10-foot-wide multi-use pathway that doubles as both an extension to existing bike lanes and a crossing for pedestrians -- also known as the Flagstaff Urban Trails System. Alternatively, cyclists will be permitted to share the paved roadway because the bike lane does not extend into the roundabout.
City staff will plan to put together public outreach opportunities going forward.