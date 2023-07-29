Tuesday saw the opening of a new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Office in Flagstaff that will be largely focused on investigating and cleaning up hundreds of abandoned uranium mines across the Navajo Nation.

The office comes as the agency, in cooperation with local partners, works toward a goal of remediating 110 high-priority mines by 2030.

As it opens, the office, which is located on the U.S. Geological Survey campus near Buffalo Park, will have a staff of at least 14 employees. That number could increase, according to office manager Jacob Phipps.

Of those, three of the remedial project managers are Navajo, although Elsa Johnson, the EPA community involvement specialist, said the agency would like to increase the number of Navajo EPA staff working on this project as well.

EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman said the office represents a commitment to the cleanup effort and an important step in that journey overall.

“Some people might say, ‘Well, it’s only an office opening,” Guzman said. “But really this is so much more than an office. It's a commitment, it's a relationship, it's a place that brings people together with us here today. I mean, the folks in this room collectively, we can get that 10-year plan done.”

It is perhaps ironic that the new field office comes as thousands of moviegoers are flocking to see a film telling the story of the first atomic weapon’s creation.

Throughout the Cold War and the nuclear arms race, nearly 30 million tons of uranium ore were extracted from Navajo lands under leases with the Navajo Nation.

There are more than 500 abandoned uranium mines in that area, and homes and water sources with elevated radiation levels, all of which continue to impact the health of residents and tribal members.

Potential health effects include lung cancer from inhalation of radioactive particles, bone cancer and impaired kidney function from exposure to radionuclides in drinking water.

Guzman told the Arizona Daily Sun that the focus is on addressing the highest priority sites first, those with high levels of contamination near communities.

“So we're going for the big stuff first, and the stuff around communities. Once we're done with that, [other sites will follow]. But we're starting with the hardest stuff -- which we have to because that's where the people are,” Guzman said. “I can't stress enough how this current leadership under the Navajo Nation is partnering us; they have a level of urgency for action.”

Officials and tribal members conducted a house blessing the morning the office opened.

Navajo Nation Environmental Protection Agency Executive Director Stephen Etsitty said those working out of the office will contribute to the effort to heal the earth and protect communities from the legacy of uranium mining on tribal lands.

Etsitty, who has previously worked for the EPA, said he sees the new field office as one representation of a more significant commitment on the part of the EPA, both in working on the issue of abandoned mines and with tribes across the Southwest.

He compared the commitment this week to his memories of working for the EPA.

“I recall when I was a GS 9, we were wanting to get to tribal environmental agreements with all the tribes, 148 in Region 9. And we were scratching our heads: with our resources, how are we going to get out away from San Francisco; it took so much energy to fly from San Francisco to Phoenix and get a rental car and visit all the 21 or 22 reservations here in Arizona, and the multitude in Nevada and all in the state of California,” Etsitty said. "And I said, ‘Hey, give me a truck, a horse trailer and a horse and a budget for horse for horse feed. … I’ll get the information.’”

Etsitty also told the gathered group of officials, “That idea didn't go very far, but here we are now. This is a great accomplishment. I have to say thank you for the decision to invest in this manner."

Expanding opportunities

The opening of the field office comes at an opportune time for the agencies work to remediate abandoned uranium mines.

Johnson said much of their field work had to be put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit tribes particularly hard.

But just within the last year, as concern over the pandemic has lessened and areas have started to open up, that work has been able to restart.

“COVID really impacted our work. But we didn't stop our work. We were busy with Navajo EPA and responsible parties and trustees going through and reading documents,” Johnson said. “And we're excited because we have time critical remedial actions going on and things are happening. And we are really excited for the work ahead.”

As a community involvement specialist, Johnson works directly with chapters across the Navajo Nation, both explaining the process and hearing feedback from tribal members and those residents often living nearby abandoned mines.

Chapters across the Navajo Nation play a significant role in determining how abandoned mines are to be cleaned and have done important work lobbying toward those efforts, Johnson said.

“Last spring was our first time back in the field. We were like kids in a candy shop. So we were out again visiting chapters,” Johnson said.

In addition to the work on abandoned uranium mines, Guzman said, the new field office also offers other opportunities. She said in all likelihood it will allow the EPA to increase its presence and activity on other environmental issues across northern Arizona.

Guzman said it is not uncommon that EPA field offices are established with a single goal or project in mind, but evolve to work on several different issues.

“You know," Guzman said, "our San Diego office started as the border office. But we have people there now with the water division, with enforcement, air. So already we're having those conversations, because, as I said, even though superfund has been the anchor here [there are plenty of issues to be worked on alongside that issue]. So that’s a whole other level of commitment.”

The opening of the office comes as the issue of uranium mining still weighs heavily on residents of northern Arizona on and off tribal lands.

A coalition of tribes around the region are pushing the Biden administration to create a new 1.1-million-acre national monument around Grand Canyon National Park, in large part to prevent the expansion of uranium mining throughout the area.

During a public hearing on the proposal last week, a spokesperson for Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren pointed to the legacy of uranium mining across the Navajo Nation as one reason the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument should be enacted.