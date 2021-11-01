Flagstaff winter parking restrictions begin this week; council updated on changes to snow operations

A major change within snow operations this year revolves around a separated bike lane pilot project currently being installed along Butler Avenue and Beaver Street.

Construction for the project, which impacts about two miles of roadway in total, spans from Forest Avenue to Butler Avenue along Beaver Street; and from Milton Road to Sawmill Road along Butler Avenue.

Overton told the council he anticipates construction of the bikeway, separated from the street by a concrete curb, is on track for completion by December this year.

The installation will result in snow operations that are very different from what roadways typically see in the winter months, according to Overton. He said the bikeway project will be a “challenging” process, and that street operations monitor the success of new snow removal practices.

“For the first time, we are no longer going to use the gutter and bike lane for snow storage,” Overton said.

Along the sections of roadway that feature separated bike lanes, snow operations anticipate moving the snow from right to left into the center median, with some overflow in the fast lane likely. Snow accumulation in the bike lanes will be moved into the slow lane of traffic.