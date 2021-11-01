Flagstaff winter parking restrictions begin this week; council updated on changes to snow operations

Flagstaff’s winter parking restrictions began on Monday to free space for upcoming snow operations, which are seeing a few changes this year.
The seasonal parking restrictions will span from the beginning of November until the beginning of April. During this period, parking on city streets and alleyways is prohibited from midnight to 7 a.m.
The city says the ordinance will be enforced by the Flagstaff Police Department and cars found to be in violation will be issued a ticket. Depending on the weather, such as inclement snow, the cars may be towed in addition to receiving a ticket.
Snow operations crews are responsible for more than 700 miles of roadway, which are separated into first priority and second priority routes. First priority routes include primary roadways, major hills, the downtown area, Mountain Line bus routes and school bus routes.
Depending on the amount of snow accumulation, clearing first priority roadways once can take anywhere from four to 12 hours. “Time is the most important element in providing efficient and safe snow operations,” according to the city’s website.
Scott Overton, interim Public Works Director, said his department works closely with the National Weather Service for briefing on upcoming storms.
“We have periodic briefings that become more frequent as storms approach,” Overton said at this week’s city council meeting. “Once we have a storm that is moving into the region, we will start a patrol shift.”
Once a storm rolls in, snow operations crews operate a 24-hour-a-day operation on 12-hour shifts and are tasked with plowing and picking up the snow after a storm. In addition to plowing, the crews apply cinders to assist with motor vehicle traction on icy roadways.
“Generally, once it starts snowing you will see us on the road,” Overton said.
In the event of inclement weather, routes operated by the state, including Route 66, West Route 66, Milton Road and Fort Valley Road will have de-icer applied by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Property owners and occupants are responsible for keeping the sidewalks adjacent to their property clear of any accumulation of snow, ice, or other obstruction. The property should be clear within 24 hours, according to the city’s website.
The ordinance also prohibits residents from moving snow or ice onto city streets or alleys, as shoveling snow onto streets after plowing compounds ice buildup.
To ensure a safe winter season, the city has listed tips for the upcoming months and inclement weather, which state:
- Use chains or studded tires when necessary
- Slow down
- Be patient
- Only drive when necessary
- Be considerate of other drivers, emergency vehicles and snow operation crews
- Allow more travel time during or following a snowstorm
- Do not park on City streets or alleyways between the hours of midnight to 7:00 a.m.
- Keep areas in front of driveways and mailboxes clear
- Clear sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours of a snowstorm
- Drive at least 50 feet behind snow plows and cinder trucks
A major change within snow operations this year revolves around a separated bike lane pilot project currently being installed along Butler Avenue and Beaver Street.
Construction for the project, which impacts about two miles of roadway in total, spans from Forest Avenue to Butler Avenue along Beaver Street; and from Milton Road to Sawmill Road along Butler Avenue.
Overton told the council he anticipates construction of the bikeway, separated from the street by a concrete curb, is on track for completion by December this year.
The installation will result in snow operations that are very different from what roadways typically see in the winter months, according to Overton. He said the bikeway project will be a “challenging” process, and that street operations monitor the success of new snow removal practices.
“For the first time, we are no longer going to use the gutter and bike lane for snow storage,” Overton said.
Along the sections of roadway that feature separated bike lanes, snow operations anticipate moving the snow from right to left into the center median, with some overflow in the fast lane likely. Snow accumulation in the bike lanes will be moved into the slow lane of traffic.
“It’s a likely scenario where we could see some traffic restrictions on those lanes of travel,” Overton said. “We have committed to coming in during the overnight hours to perform some snow removal operations if we start to lose those bike lanes, but I will tell you that is a lower priority operation.”
Overton said it is fair to think there might be modification at some point which results in the bikeways being used temporarily for snow storage to keep the streets open.
Butler and Beaver are priority one routes, meaning they are kept open and passable at all times and require dedicated service from street operations.
Councilmember Adam Shimoni expressed concern that snow operations were prioritizing automobile travel over bike and pedestrian commuters, “who are more vulnerable” during inclement weather.
“I do think in time we might see that it is better to let a storm pass, and come back on day two or three and do a cleanup operation versus keeping [the bikeways] open and passable at all times,” he said.
More than 30,000 vehicles collectively pass through the two corridors daily, according to city staff. In addition to the typical snow plows, the snow removal operation along the pilot project is likely to require additional equipment at the city’s disposal, including small tractors.