Flagstaff to receive $13 million in American Rescue Plan recovery funds

City officials discussed another $1 million with the council that is budgeted to support premium pay for those working in jobs directly tied to public health and safety. At the meeting, City Manager Greg Cliffton outlined recent retention struggles the city’s 911 dispatch unit is facing.

“In addition, we seem to have about a 30 percent vacancy in our police department and we seem to be losing more than we are gaining,” Clifton said. “ All of these measures are being looked upon as temporary until we get our staffing levels somewhat back to where they can operate efficiently.”

Infrastructure improvements are something the city might look to use ARPA funding for as well. The budget outlines $1.5 million for improvements to the city’s water and wastewater systems, in addition to bolstering cyber security and bringing fiber internet projects.

After city council’s input Tuesday, the draft proposal for the ARPA funding is likely to return to the council with many changes and additional programs before it is approved.

Councilmembers suggested the addition of additional programs, such as food support.

“We’ll continue the conversation with the council and we will continue to refine and change the allocations as we go further into this next year,” Tadder said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0