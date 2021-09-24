Flagstaff seeks public input on Active Transportation Master Plan

Ince said the city wants to be sure that the public’s interests are included in the final document before it is formalized through a resolution.

City staff this month released a complete draft of the plan for public review, accessible by visiting the city’s website. It is the first step in the final 60-day review process that will call on city commissions, stakeholder groups and members of the public to submit feedback.

Ince said community engagement will include a public survey, presentations to commissions and stakeholder groups, along with a series of community open houses scheduled in October. The public survey is already live on the city’s website and includes a short questionnaire for the public to fill out. The survey is set to run through Nov. 19.

Members of the public may also choose to attend one of five of the open houses next month. The open houses will take place virtually Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 6 to 7 p.m.; Oct. 7 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 19 from noon to 1 p.m.; and Oct. 27 from 5:50 to 6:30 p.m. A single in-person session will be hosted at Bushmaster Park on Oct. 16 at noon.