Flagstaff scales back recession plan to “moderate” stage

The city reduced its economic recession plan to the “moderate" stage as the Flagstaff City Council during its Tuesday meeting unanimously passed a resolution authorizing the move.

Flagstaff had been operating in the “significant” stage -- which is the third stage in the five-stage scale -- of the plan since May of last year

City staff cited an optimistic revenue outlook as they recommended dropping to the second stage. Recent projections estimated the city’s total revenue loss at 2.9%.

The significant stage exists to limit city expenses when total revenue loss falls between 5% and 10%. The aggregate of city funds is “well under” a revenue reduction that would place the city in the significant stage, Rick Tadder, management services director, said.

Revenue losses, such as that of the general fund, would have to project above the 5% threshold to trigger a conversation to move back to the significant stage.

“I am very, very thankful that the situation is not as dire as [myself] and others may have originally expected,” Mayor Paul Deasy said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}