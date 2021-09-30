Flagstaff’s draft of 10-year housing plan released for public review

As area median income saw a steady rise of about 13% over the last decade, the median sales price for a home in Flagstaff has more than doubled.
Those were the findings from a local report presented to Flagstaff City Council on Tuesday as city staff presented a draft of the 10-year housing plan -- which is now available for public review.
The plan is in response to a housing emergency declared by Council in December 2020 and is scheduled for final approval on Dec. 7 of this year.
The plan seeks solutions for the more than 22,000 residents who are considered "housing cost-burdened” by that same report.
The term is defined by the plan using standards from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which states that households ideally should not pay more than “30% of the annual gross income on housing and housing-related expenses.”
Those paying more than 30% are considered to be cost-burdened, and may experience difficulty affording basic necessities such as food, clothing, transportation and medical care, said Leah Bloom, the Affordable Housing Advancement Project manager.
The plan seeks to support cost-burdened individuals through financial assistance programs, also referred to as housing subsidies. It will determine who qualifies for the subsidies using area median income data, determined annually by HUD.
“Forms of housing subsidies include rental assistance, eviction prevention and down payment assistance. Other forms include nonprofit affordable housing, public housing, voucher programs and some forms of co-operative and private sector housing,” the draft states.
Those subsidies are key to addressing the housing emergency, housing officials have suggested.
Looking at quantitative reports in the plan, which officials are calling a “needs assessment,” it is estimated that 65% of households likely require some form of assistance to move into the defined affordable housing range.
Likewise, Bloom said households with different income levels might require different subsidiary levels in order to achieve affordable housing.
For instance, the assessment suggests that a single household service industry worker paid at the rate of $15 per hour can likely afford a maximum monthly rent of $780. For a family of four with a collective annual income of about $75,000, an affordable home mortgage was deemed $359,000.
“For a family of four, that size of house and the cost of housing is really difficult to find in both rentals and in ownership opportunities,” Bloom said.
Those needs can be challenging to address in a market with a cost of living that is 13.1% higher and a cost of housing that is 29% higher than the national average, Bloom said, drawing on data from a 2020 report from the Council for Community Economic Research.
“Addressing the housing emergency will require adequate funding for programs such as eviction prevention, down-payment assistance and employer-assisted housing programs. It will also require the creation and preservation of affordable rentals and ownership opportunities,” Bloom said.
Bloom explained further that housing production has declined since 1980 despite steady population growth. An assessment of the need for market-rate housing in the plan estimates that there is a gap of about 7,976 units, largely due to underproduction.
That does not mean there are thousands of residents without housing, Bloom explained, but that the gap needs to be filled in order to create affordable housing space for the 12,072 lower-income households living in less-than-ideal situations financially, according to the needs assessment.
“In a market without enough housing and without adequate subsidies, the people that lose out the most are Flagstaff’s low to moderate income residents, or 47 percent of the population,” Bloom said.
Workshopping solutions
If adopted in December, city staff said, the plan will provide strategies and policy initiatives that are drafted to expand housing opportunities for the next decade.
But city officials said they are still looking for feedback from the community before the final approval. The City of Flagstaff will run a public comment period from Sept. 29 to Nov. 2, including a community forum survey available on the city’s website.
“The survey takes approximately 15 minutes to complete and feedback will be used to help city staff prioritize housing initiatives and strategies,” according to a release form the city.
More specifically, the draft plan is targeted at creating new affordable housing units, connecting residents to equitable housing solutions, preserving pre-existing affordable housing units and protecting individuals from housing discrimination.
A full explanation of individual policies is available for review in the plan. It can be accessed by visiting www.flagstaff.az.gov/4553/Housing-Plan.
The single overarching goal, according to the plan, is to “reduce the current affordable housing need in Flagstaff by half.”
Housing officials have identified two elements to attain that goal: to create or preserve 7,976 units by 2031 with a minimum 10% affordable housing; and to impact at least 6,000 low- to moderate-income level Flagstaff residents.
“Developing the draft of this plan has been a huge community undertaking involving some 80 volunteers who gave approximately 1,000 hours of their time and expertise. I’m eager to hear the public’s feedback and to discuss how best to address the critical need for affordable housing in Flagstaff,” Vice Mayor Becky Daggett said.