Flagstaff’s 10-year housing plan released for public review

“Addressing the housing emergency will require adequate funding for programs such as eviction prevention, down payment assistance and employer assisted housing programs. It will also require the creation and preservation of affordable rentals and ownership opportunities,” Bloom said.

Further, Bloom explained that housing production has declined since 1980 despite steady population growth. An assessment of the need for market-rate housing in the plan estimates that there is a gap of about 7,976 units, largely due to underproduction.

That does not mean there are thousands of residents without housing, Bloom explained, but that the gap needs to be filled in order to create affordable housing space for the 12,072 lower income households living in less-than-ideal situations financially, according to the needs assessment.

“In a market without enough housing and without adequate subsidies, the people that lose out the most are Flagstaff’s low to moderate income residents, or 47 percent of the population,” Bloom said.

Workshopping solutions

If adopted in December, city staff said the plan will provide strategies and policy initiatives that are drafted to expand housing opportunities for the next decade.