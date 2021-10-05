Flagstaff residents join nationwide rally for reproductive rights Saturday

“So many people are turning out and so many of the young people are involved and that's what happened in the beginning. When you see everybody here in the crowd -- older, younger, grandparents -- I think we’ll win eventually, but it's going to be a hard fight,” she said.

Sierra Bryan was one of those young people who Hill said made her optimistic. Bryan, a local musician, performed during the event and said the Texas law hits more personally for her.

Growing up in Austin, Bryan said most of her family lives in Texas. She said she worries about how the new law will impact her family, specifically her 19-year-old sister who is in college there.

“She’s sexually active but if she gets pregnant, it’s like, too bad,” Bryan said. “And it's not only her but all of my friends live there. It’s just kind of scary to see women have so much going for them and then having their lives ruined.”

Bryan added that she feels it’s especially difficult for them as it is not at all uncommon for women in her family to have irregular periods.

The Texas law restricts abortion six weeks after pregnancy, only two weeks after someone may have missed their period and long before some women know they are pregnant.