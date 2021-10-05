Flagstaff residents join nationwide rally for reproductive rights Saturday

It was a busy Saturday afternoon in downtown Flagstaff.
As many celebrated Oktoberfest in Wheeler Park, several hundred Flagstaff residents gathered just on the other side of city hall to rally in support of reproductive rights and continued access to abortion.
The rally on the city hall lawn was one of many held across the state and country during Saturday's Women's March, as the issue of reproductive rights and abortion has gained renewed attention in recent months.
Conservative lawmakers nationally and within several states have renewed efforts seeking to restrict access to abortion.
An estimated 300 people took part in the rally, about half of whom marched through Flagstaff from the campus of Northern Arizona University, chanting slogans such as “keep your rosaries off my ovaries.”
Not everyone was so enthused.
“Go drink beer,” yelled one man as he passed the rally on his way to Oktoberfest.
Still, other than one or two individuals, there was no organized counter-protest by pro-life groups.
The rally was put together in partnership with the same national groups that organized the Women’s Marches that occurred throughout the years of the Trump administration.
Among the several local officials who addressed the crowd were Coconino County Treasurer Sarah Benatar and former Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans, who spoke on behalf of Senator Mark Kelly. A representative for Rep Tom O’Halleran also spoke, as did a doctor and member of Planned Parenthood.
Top of mind for many at the rally was a recently passed Texas law that all but bans access to abortion within the state.
That was the case for 75-year-old Jeanne Hill, who sat in her wheelchair and held a sign supporting Planned Parenthood on Saturday.
Hill said she and her family had decided to take time away from visiting her granddaughter, a junior at NAU, to participate in the protest. If she was not here, Hill said they would be at the protest in Tucson where they live.
Hill said she never thought that her grandchildren would be out protesting for the very same rights she protested for when she was a young person.
“I hate to see my granddaughters lose any of those rights that everybody has fought so hard for, just because of a few men,” Hill said. “It makes me very angry. And I hope that all of these people that came out here today have a voice that will be heard, because if we don’t [fight], what is going to happen? We’ll lose everything.”
Still, Hill said despite the Texas law and efforts by some Arizona state legislators to copy the measure, she is optimistic for the future of reproductive rights.
“So many people are turning out and so many of the young people are involved and that's what happened in the beginning. When you see everybody here in the crowd -- older, younger, grandparents -- I think we’ll win eventually, but it's going to be a hard fight,” she said.
Sierra Bryan was one of those young people who Hill said made her optimistic. Bryan, a local musician, performed during the event and said the Texas law hits more personally for her.
Growing up in Austin, Bryan said most of her family lives in Texas. She said she worries about how the new law will impact her family, specifically her 19-year-old sister who is in college there.
“She’s sexually active but if she gets pregnant, it’s like, too bad,” Bryan said. “And it's not only her but all of my friends live there. It’s just kind of scary to see women have so much going for them and then having their lives ruined.”
Bryan added that she feels it’s especially difficult for them as it is not at all uncommon for women in her family to have irregular periods.
The Texas law restricts abortion six weeks after pregnancy, only two weeks after someone may have missed their period and long before some women know they are pregnant.
Bryan said she hopes that Arizona's libertarian leanings might lead to some conservatives opposing similar legislation in the state. At the same time, Bryan said she had hoped the same skepticism of government regulation might prevent the law in Texas.
That law makes anyone who seeks an abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy liable to be sued for $10,000 within a Texas court. The law also states that anyone who assists someone in receiving an abortion, from the doctor to a taxi driver, can also be sued.
Abortion rights activists had hoped the law would be put on hold by the Supreme Court last month, but in a controversial 5-4 decision, the court instead opted to let the law go into effect.
The majority on the court said the court's hands were tied from stopping the law because of how the law would be enforced.
Rather than the abortion ban being enforced by state actors, the law relies on individual citizens to sue other citizens to enforce the law, and the majority on the court said that meant they were not able to intercede.
Of four members of the court in dissent, some referred to the decision as essentially a dereliction of duty by the Supreme Court.
The court is expected to hear a more direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, the case that has set the precedent that access to abortion is a right, later this year.
