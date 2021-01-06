Flagstaff, other Arizona leaders respond to takeover in Washington DC

"This coup on our capitol and country is reprehensible and utterly un-American. This is a dark day for our republic." -- Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy on social media.

"What’s happening in DC is unacceptable." -- Councilmember Adam Shimoni on social media.

"The violent events unfolding at the Capitol are shameful, uncalled for, and need to stop immediately. We are praying for the safety and well-being of our leaders and staff in Congress, law enforcement officers, the Navajo Nation Washington Office staff members, and all citizens." -- Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer in a statement.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"This is a dark day in American history." -- Arizona Representative Tom O'Halleran on social media.

"In America, we practice peaceful transitions of power. We respect the law and law enforcement. The scene at the United States Capitol right now is wrong and has no place in our form of government. All should denounce, and it should end now." -- Arizona Governor Doug Ducey on social media.

"I am safe." -- Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema on social media.

"In America, we have fair elections and peaceful transfers of power; democracy prevails over chaos; and those who commit violent acts are held accountable. That won’t change today. This unpatriotic attempt to overturn our election -- and silence the voices of Arizonans -- will fail." -- Arizona Senator Mark Kelly on social media.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0