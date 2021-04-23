Flagstaff moves to 'minor' stage of economic recession plan

City staff gave Council the option to hold off on reducing the plan, even though Council approval is only required when moving to or from the plan’s three highest stages. Regardless, Council ultimately agreed with city staff that it was time to reduce the stage following a short discussion.

Councilmember Jim McCarthy asked city budgeters to provide a forecast of upcoming city expenses before giving his endorsement, asserting that discussions had been limited to “one side of the equation.”

Management Services Director Rick Tadder explained that city expenses were reduced during the economic downturn and that overall expenses are expected to be lower.

By the time the discussion concluded, the recession plan had been lauded by both councilmembers and city staff for its successful implementation over the course of the last year. The plan was completed just months prior to the COVID-19 outbreak and approved by city council in April 2020.

“As soon as the ink was dry on this thing, we were putting it into action,” Clifton said.

What makes the plan effective is that it allows the city budget to be augmented as Flagstaff moves in and out of economic downturns, Clifton explained. Without such measures, Council would have been limited to amending the entire budget.