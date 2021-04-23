Flagstaff moves to 'minor' stage of economic recession plan

The City of Flagstaff moved from the “moderate” stage in its economic recession plan to the “minor” stage on Thursday.
Flagstaff had been in the “significant” stage for a majority of the COVID-19 crisis, but new revenue projections have given the city reason to reduce the recession stage as the economy recovers.
The reduction was presented by city staff to the Flagstaff City Council during Thursday's budget retreat, supplemented by an update on expected revenue losses and other new projections. City budgeters estimated that total city operating revenue would see a loss of 1.4% from what was initially expected.
Those numbers place the city well within the criteria to move to the recession plan’s “minor” stage, which is triggered by a projected revenue loss between zero and 2%.
Moving down a stage allows the city to end the current partial freeze on hiring new staff, resume employee travel, conduct nonessential employee training and end delays placed on large purchases.
The end to the hiring freeze means the city can now fill several key positions that had previously been put on hold, City Manager Greg Cliffton said. The hiring process, however, will still be delayed by one to two months to save the city from extra expenses.
While the plan allows the city to increase spending in some areas, it also continues to reduce all expenditures when “reasonably possible.”
City staff gave Council the option to hold off on reducing the plan, even though Council approval is only required when moving to or from the plan’s three highest stages. Regardless, Council ultimately agreed with city staff that it was time to reduce the stage following a short discussion.
Councilmember Jim McCarthy asked city budgeters to provide a forecast of upcoming city expenses before giving his endorsement, asserting that discussions had been limited to “one side of the equation.”
Management Services Director Rick Tadder explained that city expenses were reduced during the economic downturn and that overall expenses are expected to be lower.
By the time the discussion concluded, the recession plan had been lauded by both councilmembers and city staff for its successful implementation over the course of the last year. The plan was completed just months prior to the COVID-19 outbreak and approved by city council in April 2020.
“As soon as the ink was dry on this thing, we were putting it into action,” Clifton said.
What makes the plan effective is that it allows the city budget to be augmented as Flagstaff moves in and out of economic downturns, Clifton explained. Without such measures, Council would have been limited to amending the entire budget.
“Without this recession plan in front of us, Council’s response to the ensuing recession could have resulted in draconian measures,” Cliffton said. “Had we just changed the budget, we would be locked into those budget changes and not allowed to make those adaptations on the fly.”