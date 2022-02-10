Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy announces run for re-election

Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy announced Thursday morning that he would be running for re-election, having held the position since December of 2020.

Deasy hopes to continue his pursuit of “transformative” programs and policies on behalf of the Flagstaff community with a possible second term.

“We can't afford to return to the status quo,” he said.

One of Deasy’s key ambitions is to help Flagstaff capitalize on the new broadband network that will run up the Interstate 17 corridor.

“We have a huge opportunity to leverage our broadband through public and private partnerships to be one of the fastest-growing high-tech areas in all of Arizona,” he said.

Deasy believes that this infrastructural resource could, with the right leadership, help Flagstaff diversify its economy and improve government efficiency through the implementation of a “smart city plan.”

As Deasy looks toward Flagstaff’s economic development, he also wants to make sure that city council keeps a “level playing field,” and holds developers accountable to city codes and the authority of the Planning and Zoning Commission.

“I am tired of the special favors and special variances and allowances that we see,” he said. “I'm not against development by any means. But we have a code for a reason.”

To that end, he has taken a hard line on student housing.

“No more rezoning for student housing projects,” he said.

Other issues of interest to Deasy include the expansion of alternative response programs, continued pursuit of sustainability initiatives and affordable housing solutions.

Looking back on his last term that has been filled with tension with members of city council, Deasy admits that it hasn’t all run smoothly.

“Government is a sticky business,” he said. “It's a hard wheel to keep moving.”

During his time in the Mayor’s seat, Deasy has been criticized for his communication style and emotional outbursts by both the public and other elected officials.

“I tend to put my heart out on my sleeve,” he said. “I'm a passionate individual that wants to tell people what's on my mind.”

With a new term, he hopes to take a more measured approach that will effectively create a city government that is inclusive and responsive to the needs of the Flagstaff community.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity that the public has given me to be elected in the first place,” he said. “And I’m excited for the potential opportunity to continue on these very important transformative programs and policies."

Deasy will face Vice Mayor Becky Daggett, Councilmember Regina Salas and Daniel Williamson in the Aug. 2 primary.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

