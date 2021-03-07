Flagstaff mayor declares COVID-19 Memorial Day

To honor all those affected by the pandemic -- including those that have died, lost a loved one, survived the illness or provided vital community service -- Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy declared the first Monday in March COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day.
The holiday is “in remembrance of those who have lost their lives and in honor of those who are forever marked by [COVID-19] and continue to suffer from the impact of this virus,” the proclamation states.
Deasy officially declared the COVID-19 Memorial Day proclamation at Tuesday's Flagstaff City Council meeting. The decision comes amid a nationwide effort calling on officials to memorialize the more than half a million Americans who have died as of March 1.
“The impact of this virus weighs heavily on my mind, thinking about those who've passed, their loved ones, and our healthcare frontline that risk and sacrifice their health and safety daily to save everyone they can,” Deasy said in an email.
Deasy said his wife, who was a frontline ICU nurse when cases first spiked in 2020, motivated him to issue the proclamation.
“COVID-19 Memorial Day also honors the workers who fought for their patients' lives, had to watch their passing, and consoled the families and friends who couldn't be by their loved one's side in the end,” Deasy said.
Arizona resident Kristin Urquiza, who lost her father to the virus, was a key advocate for a COVID-19 Memorial Day both nationally and throughout the state. The nonprofit group “Marked by COVID,” which Uriquiza co-founded, helped coordinate efforts throughout Coconino County to memorialize the day of March 1, according to the organization’s website.
The written proclamation makes reference to many of the virus’ devastating effects, noting the “bold actions” taken by local and state governments, health departments and public servants, as well as public health efforts targeted to prevent the spread of the virus.
In response to the rapid spread of COVID-19 and stay-at-home orders, the proclamation honors essential workers that have “stepped up to provide critical services to help protect our communities and save lives, sacrificing their own health and safety.”
“Each life lost to COVID-19 mattered and leaves a hole in the hearts of loved ones, family members and surrounding community,” the proclamation states.
Last week, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey joined Joe Biden in ordering flags to fly at half-mast for five days after the country passed 500,000 deaths on Feb 22. All Arizonans, including private citizens and residents, were encouraged to participate in the gesture.
“We mourn each and every life lost — loved ones, family, friends, neighbors. Every life is precious, and we will continue to work hard to protect more Arizonans and overcome the devastating effects of the pandemic,” Ducey said in a statement.
Coconino County remains in the “substantial” category for the spread of the virus, though the number of weekly new cases is decreasing. Last week the county saw only 184 new cases, far less than the more than 1,000 per week that was reported during a spike in January.
Earlier this week, the county extended vaccinations to citizens aged 55 and older and announced that the county had received its first doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of Thursday, the latest data from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows that nearly 28% of residents in Coconino County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and that 16,463 citizens are fully vaccinated.
"Please continue to mask up, physically distance, and take proper precautions," Deasy said.