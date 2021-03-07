Flagstaff mayor declares COVID-19 Memorial Day

To honor all those affected by the pandemic -- including those that have died, lost a loved one, survived the illness or provided vital community service -- Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy declared the first Monday in March COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day.

The holiday is “in remembrance of those who have lost their lives and in honor of those who are forever marked by [COVID-19] and continue to suffer from the impact of this virus,” the proclamation states.

Deasy officially declared the COVID-19 Memorial Day proclamation at Tuesday's Flagstaff City Council meeting. The decision comes amid a nationwide effort calling on officials to memorialize the more than half a million Americans who have died as of March 1.

“The impact of this virus weighs heavily on my mind, thinking about those who've passed, their loved ones, and our healthcare frontline that risk and sacrifice their health and safety daily to save everyone they can,” Deasy said in an email.

Deasy said his wife, who was a frontline ICU nurse when cases first spiked in 2020, motivated him to issue the proclamation.