Flagstaff Fire Department chipping away at growing list of needs, calls for service rise still on the rise

As service demands continued to grow over the last decade, the Flagstaff Fire Department has a compounding list of infrastructure, resource and staffing needs.
The complex issue of growth in Flagstaff is not unique to the fire department, and Fire Chief Chief Mark Gaillard was quick to point out that other city services face a similar struggle. Yet the trends in department data “present a problem,” Gaillard said.
Call volume has risen steadily over the last 10 years, increasing by almost 60% since 2010. Just this year, as the coronavirus pandemic flared in the community, the annual call volume grew by nearly 1,500.
As Gaillard put it, firefighting staff have been “busy.” In many ways, that workload is due to declining staff numbers. Since 2000, the number of FFD staff is down by eight full-time employees. Back then, the department had 102 full-time employees handling a total call volume of 9,375. Today, the department has 94 full-time employees handling a call volume of 15,712.
While the department has seen its number of staff grow marginally from 84 in 2016, it has not surmounted the number needed to create a new response unit -- though it has led to a part-time seasonal unit. Stress on FFD units, some responding to more than 2,700 calls annually, has real impacts on public service.
One such impact is the current inability to guarantee a paramedic will respond to every call with a unit. The FFD is, however, “very close” to meeting the benchmark that would allow paramedic to be distributed across the community in all instances, Gaillard said.
As it stands, the department would have to bring on three new paramedics in order to make that guarantee. Flagstaff City Councilmember Adam Shimoni said he would like to see this need discussed in future budget conversations.
Yet the budget remains tight, and additional staffing is just one of the FFD’s concerns that require city funds to address. The department currently has 16 fleet units “beyond recommended replacement,” including pumper engines, wildfire engines, rescue units and staff vehicles. Over the next five years, fleet needs alone could cost nearly $8 million.
In 2022, the FFD has its sights set on several key initiatives, beginning with employing an “adequate number of paramedics.” Furthermore, the department is looking to restore a full-time regional coordinator, add a 24/7 rescue unit, replace two aging fire engines and seek funding for a 2022 recruitment academy.
Gaillard said he is optimistic that improvements are on the horizon, and is confident in the direction the city is headed. That being said, there are certain concerns that must be addressed eventually, and the department will continue to work with the city to find workable solutions.
In the meantime, Gaillard updated Flagstaff City Council on recent FFD operations, taking the opportunity to praise his team for successfully navigating the “tremendous undertaking” of being a first responder during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he has never been “so proud.”