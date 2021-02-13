Flagstaff Fire Department chipping away at growing list of needs, calls for service rise still on the rise

As service demands continued to grow over the last decade, the Flagstaff Fire Department has a compounding list of infrastructure, resource and staffing needs.

The complex issue of growth in Flagstaff is not unique to the fire department, and Fire Chief Chief Mark Gaillard was quick to point out that other city services face a similar struggle. Yet the trends in department data “present a problem,” Gaillard said.

Call volume has risen steadily over the last 10 years, increasing by almost 60% since 2010. Just this year, as the coronavirus pandemic flared in the community, the annual call volume grew by nearly 1,500.

As Gaillard put it, firefighting staff have been “busy.” In many ways, that workload is due to declining staff numbers. Since 2000, the number of FFD staff is down by eight full-time employees. Back then, the department had 102 full-time employees handling a total call volume of 9,375. Today, the department has 94 full-time employees handling a call volume of 15,712.

While the department has seen its number of staff grow marginally from 84 in 2016, it has not surmounted the number needed to create a new response unit -- though it has led to a part-time seasonal unit. Stress on FFD units, some responding to more than 2,700 calls annually, has real impacts on public service.