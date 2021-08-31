Flagstaff events will be given 72-hour notice on changes to COVID-19 protocol

Flagstaff event planners will be given a 72-hour advance notice from the city on future changes to COVID-19 mitigation policy.

The agreement comes as case numbers continue to climb in the city, leaving some holders of special event permits worried their investment may be impacted by public safety policies imposed by city officials.

If the city is unable to provide the notice, the event will be exempt from the changes, as discussed at last week's Flagstaff City Council meeting.

Event planners requested the city implement the notice, which was brought before the council as a proactive measure. After a short discussion, the council agreed to honor the request.

As of the beginning of July, special event permits in the city no longer place limitations on capacity. Prior to the change, events had been operating under a capacity calculator based on the size of the venue.

The city is currently in the third stage of its phased reopening plan, allowing for city facilities to reopen with limited services. On Aug. 1, the city mandated that mask-wearing resume within city facilities.